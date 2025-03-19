3 reasons why GT can win IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) were dealt with a tough hand in the 2024 season. After making it to the finals in their first two seasons in the competitions, they endured their first tough season following an eighth-place finish in the table in IPL 2024. With Hardik Pandya's departure, a lackluster mini-auction, and Shubman Gill slowly making progress as the new captain, the previous season was all about laying a foundation.

The culmination of the three-year cycle arguably could not have come at a better time for GT. It gives them a chance to hit the reset button for the first time since their inception. While all franchises avail the opportunity to revamp through the current system of constant auctions, not all can execute either their retentions or plans on the auction floor.

Missing out on targets, overpaying for players, and compromising on others are some of the things that go wrong for a team while building a squad from scratch. However, GT were among the teams that were arguably seamless during the mega auction. They went hard for their targets in a streamlined fashion without being overwhelmed by the number of options available.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why GT can win IPL 2025 to become the fourth franchise with multiple titles under their belt.

#1 Impact players across all departments

GT have assembled a squad where no department is overshadowing the other because of impact players spread throughout the potential playing XI. With Jos Buttler up top, Glenn Phillips in the middle, and Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada headlining the spin and pace departments respectively, GT have match-winners in each and every department.

Furthermore, these are all proven players in the shortest format, and in decent form too. The experience is valuable as they won't need too much time to settle in and adapt. Apart from the overseas players, the Indian players that the franchise roped in at the auction complement the star players quite well.

The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna combine to form a fearsome pace trio with Kagiso Rabada. Similarly, Washington Sundar and R Sai Kishore bring versatility to the spin attack and assist Rashid Khan. In the batting unit, Sai Sudharshan marks his presence as a reliable No.3 while Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia can bat around Glenn Phillips to provide the impact towards the end.

#2 Perfect blend of core and new faces

GT did not need a complete rebuild like PBKS or RCB after IPL 2024. It was about keeping the best within reason and improving on the rest. As a result, the franchise made their straightforward retentions in the form of skipper Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and Sai Sudharshan, while Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia were kept on as uncapped players.

With this approach, GT had a relatively solid core, and a good enough budget to go heavy after their targets. They made it a priority to go after marquee signings at the auction, being the only team along with PBKS to secure three signings. Although they lost a huge chunk of their purse in the process, they bagged three high-quality players, to more or less set their playing XI at that point itself.

The composition of the squad ensures that there is an intact core, with a member of it being the captain. Sai Sudharshan and Rahul Tewatia have been part of the franchise from the start of the journey. The new players picked by the management are a great fit on paper at least, well capable of gelling well together and producing results consistently.

Lastly, they also have with them several big match players, familiar with such occasions, and capable of bailing the team out.

#3 Much improved combination and balance

As far as GT are concerned, the bowling attack especially was lopsided in favor of overseas names. In the pace department, names like Lockie Ferguson, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph, and Spencer Johnson have come and gone, while the Indian aspect was largely down to Mohammed Shami more often than not, with Mohit Sharma assisting at times.

Even in the spin department, the likes of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad had forced themselves as starters based on their prowess. All of this overseas-heavy bowling department has left the batting unit crippled, leading to an overwhelming misbalance.

However, on this occasion, they have rectified that particular issue. The 2022 champions bagged two prolific Indian seamers in Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, and also a bonafide spearhead in Kagiso Rabada. The same goes for the spin attack with R Sai Kishore being brought back with RTM, and a shrewd buy in Washington Sundar.

A largely Indian-centric bowling attack with Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada as the overseas options gives GT more prowess to their top and middle order, thereby giving the squad a much more balanced look to it.

