3 reasons why Hardik Pandya as MI captain for IPL 2024 is the right move

Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced that Hardik Pandya will captain the five-time IPL champions in IPL 2024. Rohit Sharma, who led the side from 2013 to 2023, will continue to be an important member on and off the field.

Hardik started his IPL career at MI in 2015 after being scouted by John Wright. Under Rohit's leadership, he helped the Mumbai-based franchise win IPL titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Expand Tweet

The all-rounder was not retained ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions, with the franchise retaining Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav as their three Indian players. Hardik was subsequently drafted by then-IPL newcomers, the Gujarat Titans.

Hardik Pandya was made captain of GT, and he led them to two IPL finals in as many seasons. The 30-year-old was also adjudged the Man of the Match in the IPL 2022 final, where GT beat Rajasthan Royals, thanks to Hardik's all-round performance.

Rohit was a phenomenal leader for Mumbai Indians and is the joint-most successful IPL captain, alongside MS Dhoni, with five IPL titles. However, let's look at three reasons why Hardik Pandya as MI captain for IPL 2024 is the right move:

#1 Making Hardik Pandya captain now ensures a smooth leadership transition

Expand Tweet

Making Hardik Pandya the captain of the side with Rohit Sharma still in the team to guide and help him is a smart decision. That way, the transition phase will be smoother than making a brand-new captain after Rohit calls it a day on his IPL career.

Mumbai Indians had made a similar bold move in 2013, when Rohit replaced Ricky Ponting as captain in the middle of the campaign. Surprisingly, the decision paid rich dividends, as MI won their first IPL campaign that year.

#2 Allows Rohit Sharma to bat with more freedom

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma's numbers in the IPL have been quite mediocre since IPL 2016. In the last seven seasons, he has not averaged more than 30. Before that, he had an average above 30 in all six seasons with MI, which clearly shows the tale of two halves in his IPL career.

Removing the captaincy burden off Rohit's shoulders might put him in the right frame of mind to start batting with more freedom. If he bats aggressively in the upcoming IPL, like he did at the 2023 World Cup for India, it will be a treat to watch.

#3 Benefits Team India in their hunt for the next captain

Expand Tweet

Hardik Pandya has been captaining the T20I side in the absence of Rohit Sharma. It's still unsure whether Rohit will be part of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad. If Rohit is not in the squad and Hardik is fit, the latter is expected to lead India.

Hence, it's beneficial to the national side that Hardik takes the captaincy reins from Rohit in the IPL as well. Although Hardik's captaincy was impressive for GT, he still has a lot to learn.

If he does well as the MI captain, he would also be one of the frontrunners for India's ODI captaincy role in the future.