3 reasons why India must fast-track Ashutosh Sharma into their T20 team

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Ashutosh Sharma made a habit of pulling a rabbit out of the hat in the IPL last year. The trend continued bigger and better in DC's IPL 2025 opener against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on March 24.

Ad

Coming in with the side reeling at 65/5 in their run-chase of 210, the 26-year-old showcased incredible resolve and skill under duress. Ashutosh smashed a breathtaking 66* off 31 deliveries with five maximums and as many boundaries to help DC secure a thrilling one-wicket win.

Beyond the numbers, Ashutosh's demeanor and clarity during his stay at the crease stood out. It also reflected in his post-match remarks, where he told the host broadcasters (via India Today):

Ad

Trending

"I was very normal at that time and told myself that if he takes a single, I'll finish it with a six. I had full confidence in my ability. I really enjoyed being out there, and my hard work paid off. Just follow the basics and believe in my ability. I was just following the process and wanted to take the game as deep as possible. My plan was to accelerate in the slog overs and ensure I batted till the 20th over."

Ad

Ashutosh's incredible batting displays when his teams have been seemingly down and out - be it for Punjab Kings (PBKS) last year or DC in the 2025 opener, have fans wondering if he can be fast-tracked to the Indian T20I side. While breaking into a side that just won the 2024 T20 World Cup and has been in red-hot form in the shortest format is no easy feat, the Madhya Pradesh-born right-hander might be an exception to the rule.

Ad

On that note, let us look at three reasons why India must fast-track Ashutosh Sharma into their T20 side.

#1 MS Dhoni-esque temperament and double-gear

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 'Winning a game with a six' aside, Ashutosh Sharma has several other striking similarities with the legendary MS Dhoni. The 26-year-old has the rare quality of playing in multiple gears according to the situation, much like Dhoni.

The LSG outing yesterday was evidence of that as Ashutosh scored only a run-a-ball in his first 20 deliveries. This was despite the required run rate being over 11 runs an over when he walked in at 65/5 in the seventh over.

Ad

However, displaying incredible smartness, Ashutosh bided his time and ensured he stayed till the end before exploding once the two aggressors - Tristan Stubbs and Vipraj Nigam were dismissed. With only the tail at his disposal, Ashutosh opened up and scored a remarkable 46 off his final 11 deliveries to take his side home.

Beyond the ball-striking, the DC right-hander's game awareness and calculative skills in the tense run-chase were Dhoni-esque and a quality lacking in even the most talented middle-order batters in India or around the world.

Ad

Making the difficult look routine - a rare quality largely associated with Dhoni is something Ashutosh has already demonstrated in his still-young career.

#2 Fills potentially the one hole in an otherwise dominant Indian T20I setup

Expand Tweet

Ad

As invincible as Team India have looked in the T20I format over the last two years, a slight chink in the armor has been the reliability of their lower middle order. While the likes of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh have flashed their brilliance on more than one occasion, the Indian middle-order has come unstuck occasionally in T20Is.

While the queue for top-order spots in the Indian T20I lineup is admirable, the options for finishing an innings remain questionable. With the next T20 World Cup set to be played in India in 2026, Ashutosh's inimitable ability to deliver the goods time and again in high-pressure and improbable situations in the IPL and other domestic competitions cannot be ignored.

Ad

The 26-year-old also provides a bonafide right-handed option at No.5 or 6 other than Hardik Pandya, considering many of the top contenders for the role like Dube, Rinku, and Axar Patel are left-handers.

#3 Rare combination of form, versatility, and consistency in the middle-order

Expand Tweet

Ad

T20 success more often than not is reliant on form and versatility over reputation and accumulative numbers. By that logic, it is hard to find a batter currently as well-suited to matching those parameters as Ashutosh Sharma for the unique lower middle-order position.

Just in the DC clash, the right-handed batter showcased his adeptness at rotating strike and big-hitting against pace and spin in equal measure. Ashutosh smashed one of India's in-form spinners, Ravi Bishnoi for 16 runs off the final three balls of the 18th over.

Ad

He followed that up by scoring 10 runs off the last two deliveries of the following over against pacer Prince Yadav. Versatility against bowling styles apart, Ashutosh also boasts the ability to strike risk-free big hits, thanks to predominantly playing in the 'V'.

Yet, he also showcased his prowess at pulling and hooking short deliveries and playing the classical cover drive for a boundary in the brilliant knock last night. Furthermore, Ashutosh has been incredibly consistent for a batter batting in the lower middle order over the last year.

Following the 189-run season at a strike rate of 167.25 for PBKS in IPL 2024, the 26-year-old averaged 82 at a strike rate of 167.34 in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Boasting form, versatility, and consistency all at once is no mean feat for a lower middle-order batter, and Ashutosh ticking all these boxes at the same time should earn him a place in the Indian T20I side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback