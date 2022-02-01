3 reasons why Jason Holder will be the ideal signing for CSK in the IPL

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder will be one of the most in-demand overseas all-rounders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season. The West Indian player was impressive in his T20I series against England recently.

Holder bagged four wickets in four deliveries in the final T20I to clinch the series 3-2 for his side. He became only the fourth bowler to do so in T20Is, after Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga and Curtis Campher.

The 30-year old West Indian is no stranger to the IPL either. Holder made his debut in the cash-rich league in 2013 when he was signed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Barbados all-rounder has also played for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Last season, Holder was one of the rare shining lights in what was otherwise a forgetful campaign for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He picked up 16 wickets in eight matches, proving to be an effective new ball operator for his side.

However, SRH decided to release Jason Holder ahead of the upcoming IPL Auction. He will enter the player pool at his base price of INR 1.5 Cr.

With his skillset, Holder can prove to be a valuable contributor for any side in the tournament. The Barbadian cricketer is expected to start a bidding war at the auction. While plenty of sides will be looking to acquire his services, we take a look at three reasons why Jason Holder would be the ideal signing for the Chennai Super Kings at the IPL Auction.

#1 Jason Holder can be a frontline bowler for CSK

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. The five-time champions, led by the captain MS Dhoni, tend to do things their own way. Over the years, we've seen CSK operate with a new ball bowler and persist with him for three overs in the powerplay.

Most recently, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood have played that role for the side. While Chahar relies more on lateral movement off the surface, Hazlewood could be a handful with his Test match lengths.

However, CSK haven't retained either of the two pacers. This could open the door for them to sign Jason Holder once more. Holder is an exceptional bowler in the powerplay with the extra bounce he tends to generate because of his height. With an economy rate of around 8 in his T20 career, the all-rounder can also hold his own in the death overs.

#2 Jason Holder's batting prowess

Jason Holder's numbers with the bat in the shortest format of the game do not do justice to his batting potential. The all-rounder averages 16 in T20s at a strike rate that hovers around the 120 mark. However, Holder can provide some great value with the bat to any side.

The all-rounder has notched up these numbers while generally batting in the lower middle-order. He can be a pretty hand enforcer against spin bowling, while also having the ability to tackle the short ball better than most. The former SRH player also has the quality and intelligence to drop anchor if his side require him to do so.

Perhaps no other side in the IPL uses match-ups better than CSK does. They usually like to keep a floating batter-order and look for enforcers in the middle overs to add impetus to their innings. Not only will Holder allow CSK to have a deep batting line-up, it will also allow them to have a floater to send in during any situation of the game. It is the usual modus operandi of the defending champions of the IPL.

#3 A viable option as an all-rounder for any side in the IPL

Chennai have had a number of match-winning all-rounders in their side during their successes. Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson and Ravindra Jadeja have all been standout performers for the side, with a knack for stepping up when their side requires them the most.

More recently, CSK has also acquired all-rounders like Moeen Ali and Sam Curran, alongside Bravo and Jadeja. However, only the two spinning all-rounders (Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja) have been retained by the franchise, alongside MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

This leaves a gaping hole in the bowling all-rounder spot for CSK. Jason Holder is one of the very best when it comes to that role. He's an experienced campaigner and also a capable leader who can also captain the side if necessary.

Having played for CSK under the tutelage of MS Dhoni in the past will only work well for both parties if the franchise does look to sign the West Indian.

Edited by S Chowdhury

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jason Holder be the highest paid all-rounder at the IPL auction? Yes No 18 votes so far