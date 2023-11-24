3 reasons why Josh Inglis would be the perfect fit at CSK for IPL 2024

Good things are happening for Josh Inglis. In the first T20I against India, even with Steven Smith's modest 52 off 41, Inglis stole the spotlight with a dazzling 110 off 50 balls and powered Australia to a formidable 208 for 3.

His recent exploits include being named the primary 50-over keeper during the ODI World Cup, replacing Alex Carey. In his second game against Sri Lanka, Inglis contributed a solid 58 off 59.

His blend of caution and aggression, particularly against the Sri Lankan spinners, showcased remarkable skill in challenging conditions. Although the subsequent six innings saw him muster only 96 runs at an average of 16.00, he did play a vital knock against South Africa where he soaked up all the pressure. And, then, he showed this power game.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why Josh Inglis would be the perfect fit at CSK for IPL:

#3 Temperament is CSK like

Josh Inglis showed terrific temperament against South Africa

The stakes could not have been higher for Australia. They were locked in a semifinal battle against South Africa and were under pressure on a pitch that was slow and balls were spitting off the surface. Josh Inglis put his head down, kept his backlift low and scored 28 off 49 balls.

The Western Australian entered the fray at a critical juncture, with Australia having lost Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell in quick succession to the spinners on a deteriorating pitch.

Inglis remained composed and demonstrated steadiness that surpassed some of Australia's more seasoned batters who had already come and gone. Despite the challenges posed by the left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and the skills of Keshav Maharaj, Inglis adeptly navigated the situation, and won the match for his side.

#2 A wicket-keeper batter

Inglis is a gun wicket-keeper

MS Dhoni might return or he might not. As such, CSK would need a replacement – a batter who can keep as well and Inglis fits the bill perfectly. If reports are to be believed, CSK might release Ben Stokes and with Ambati Rayudu already calling it quits, the side needs a solid middle-order option. This is where Inglis fits perfectly.

He has shown more than enough evidence of being mentally strong and refusing to throw in the towel – traits that CSK fans and MS Dhoni love. It seems as if this is a perfect match and one that can turn out to be quite defining in the years to come.

#1 A floater in the batting order

Inglis has been used as a floater by Perth Scorchers

Josh Inglis has demonstrated versatility and a powerful batting style. He had a breakthrough season in the Sheffield Shield in 2020-21 where he amassed 585 runs. He also notched up three first-class hundreds.

Before this, he had delivered back-to-back 400-plus run seasons for the Perth Scorchers in the BBL, where selectors took note of his adaptability in seamlessly transitioning from the top order to the middle. This is another trait that CSK likes – players willing to move up and down the order and perform different roles for the sides.