3 reasons why Justin Langer as LSG coach is the right move

Justin Langer has joined IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as their new head coach for the next season. Langer will take over the reins from Andy Flower, who coached the team in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Flower's contract expired after IPL 2023, and the two parties have not renewed it.

LSG made their IPL debut in 2022 and have been among the most consistent teams in the last two years. They took little time to settle into the league as they qualified for the playoffs in both season seasons. However, LSG could not win the championship both times.

With Justin Langer taking over the head coach's role at the Lucknow franchise, fans will have high hopes for the team in IPL 2024. In this listicle now, we will look at the three reasons why appointing Langer as the head coach was the right move by LSG.

#1 Justin Langer has a lot of coaching experience

Andy Flower brought a lot of experience to the table when he joined the Lucknow Super Giants as their head coach in 2022. He had not only coached in IPL before but also been a member of support staff in other tournaments and leagues.

kamil khan @13kamilkhan Justin Langer is a wonderful coach! Australia won the T20 World Cup under his coaching, he won Perth Scorchers three titles in first four years. With all the news of him expected to take up the position as head coach for Lucknow Super Giants, I wish him the best!

Since LSG did not renew their deal with Andy Flower, they needed an experienced name to take his place. Justin Langer was thus a great choice because the Aussie has coached many sides, including the Australian men's cricket team.

Langer's experience should help LSG achieve more success in the IPL. He will likely have his former Australian teammate Andy Bichel on the support staff as well.

#2 Justin Langer knows how to help a team win tournaments

Justin Langer was the coach of the Australian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021. Not many cricket fans considered Australia the favorites to win the mega event that year, but Langer's guidance and leadership helped the Aussies perform at their best as a team and win the tournament.

Apart from international cricket, Langer has also achieved success in T20 leagues. Under his guidance, the Perth Scorchers won the Big Bash League title thrice.

LSG have fallen short of the IPL title on a couple of occasions now. If Langer can bring the best out of the team in the playoffs, they can end their championship drought in the IPL.

#3 Out-of-the-box approach and not afraid to learn from opponents

Out-of-the-box thinking has often resulted in success in cricket tournaments. Back in 2019, when Justin Langer was the head coach of the Australian cricket team, he made the players walk barefoot at Edgbaston before their semifinal against England.

Langer thought that it would help Australia capture the positive energy from the earth. Although the Aussies did not win that semifinal, his approach put the players in a positive mindset after they lost their last group stage match to South Africa.

Besides, Langer has not shied away from praising his opponents and urging his players to observe their rivals closely and learn from them if they are better at something. These extra things could make LSG a better team.