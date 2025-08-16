3 reasons why KKR must not trade out Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Ramandeep Singh ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026 is still a long time away. However, a few franchises have already started planning for the tournament. Sanju Samson is reportedly on his way out of the Rajasthan Royals. The Jaipur-based franchise has approached other teams for a trade offer.According to reports, the Kolkata Knight Riders have expressed interest in acquiring Sanju Samson. Either Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Ramandeep Singh could be traded out of the KKR squad to trade in Samson. If RR are not happy, perhaps KKR might have to offer other players as well.Raghuvanshi and Singh have been with KKR for quite some time now. They were a part of the KKR team that won the IPL 2024 trophy. After his impressive performances for KKR, Singh even broke into the Indian T20I side.While the prospect of having Sanju Samson in their IPL 2026 squad seems exciting, here's a look at three reasons why the Knight Riders should not trade out Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Ramandeep Singh.#1 Angkrish Raghuvanshi is just 21 years old and can play for KKR for the next 10-12 years comfortablyAngkrish Raghuvanshi was just 19 years old when the Kolkata Knight Riders team management scouted him and offered him a stage to perform on the grand stage of IPL in 2024. Raghuvanshi is 21 years old now, and given his skills and talent, he can be a valuable asset to the KKR team over the next decade.Sanju Samson, on the other hand, is 30 years old. Samson will be in his prime for the next five to six years, but he cannot be a long-term asset like Raghuvanshi for the Kolkata Knight Riders.#2 Ramandeep Singh is a rare Indian pace-bowling all-rounderPace-bowling all-rounders have always been in demand in India. However, for some reason, the nation has not been able to produce world-class players in this category.Apart from Hardik Pandya, no other pace-bowling all-rounder has managed to hold on to his place in the Indian team over the last decade. Ramandeep Singh has shown that he can become a Pandya-like player if given enough opportunities. Trading away a quality all-rounder for a wicketkeeper does not make much sense.#3 Loyalty factorLoyalty is rare in today's world of franchise cricket, but it plays a significant role in building a brand and establishing a loyal fan base. KKR have built their brand around Andre Russell and Sunil Narine over the last 10 years, but both players are now in the final phase of their careers.The Knight Riders need some new homegrown players who can become the next face of the franchise. Both Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep Singh gained popularity while playing for the Knight Riders team in the IPL. The audience in Kolkata has showered love on both players.Singh even let go of offers worth ₹10 crore from other teams and settled for a ₹4 crore deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the previous mega auction. If the Knight Riders even consider trading out Singh now, it will damage their relationship forever.