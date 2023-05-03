3 reasons why KL Rahul being ruled out of IPL 2023 will be a huge blow for LSG

According to reports, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League season due to a hamstring injury he sustained against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

LSG are still comfortably placed in second position on the points table but will be sweating on their skipper's fitness as we move towards the business end of the tournament.

Rahul hasn't had a great tournament with the bat, having accumulated only 274 runs in nine games at a disappointing strike-rate of 113. However, given his past credentials, he is an integral part of their line-up and it will be a massive dent to their hopes if he is ruled out of the cash-rich tournament.

Here's a look at three reasons why KL Rahul being ruled out of IPL 2023 would be a huge blow for LSG:

#1 Lack of quality Indian options

The Lucknow Super Giants do not have too many options in terms of replacements for KL Rahul as the opening batsman. The only available option is Manan Vohra, who played the abandoned game against CSK today, managing to score only 10 runs off 11 deliveries.

Vohra has not played too many IPL games in recent times and hasn't made the most of his limited opportunities. As such, Rahul's absence will leave a massive hole in LSG's batting lineup.

#2 Might cause a change in the overseas line-up

The effect of the lack of quality Indian options may cause LSG to consider including Quinton de Kock in their line-up. The South African batter's inclusion may seem like a great move, but it has the potential to do more damage than good. It will require LSG to rejig their overseas line-up. Mayers will obviously not be dropped since that will create the same issue.

Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Naveen-Ul-Haq are the other overseas players in their current line-up. Naveen is most likely to be dropped, which would create a dent in their bowling attack. LSG are already relying on Mohsin Khan, who has recently returned from injury, and Yash Thakur, who doesn't have a lot of experience under his belt. Thus, KL Rahul's absence will create a major problem for the LSG management.

#3 LSG's last two batting performances

LSG's last two batting performances have not inspired any confidence in their fans. They messed up a low-scoring run chase against RCB as they were bowled out for 108 and lost the game by 18 runs. Today, against CSK, their score was 125-7 in 19.2 overs before rain interrupted the proceedings.

As such, other teams will be aware of LSG's batting failures and will be looking to pounce on this vulnerability. KL Rahul's mere presence in the line-up keeps the opposition on their toes, given his quality and experience.

Poll : Do you think KL Rahul's absence will be a blow to LSG's chances in IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes