3 reasons why Krunal Pandya is the right choice to lead LSG in KL Rahul's absence

Krunal Pandya was the stand-in LSG skipper after KL Rahul suffered an injury during a heated encounter against RCB at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 1. Rahul limped off the ground after having injured either his right hamstring or quad while chasing the ball in the second over.

Pandya marshalled the troops pretty well, restricting Bangalore to 126/9 in the first innings after an opening partnership of 62 runs. He was the joint-most economical bowler for the Super Giants, conceding only 21 runs in his four overs. Batting at No. 3, he scored 14 runs off 11 deliveries, hitting 3 fours off Mohammed Siraj in his brief stay at the crease.

While there isn't enough evidence to suggest whether the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder will be a good captain or not, he certainly seems to have leadership traits in abundance.

Here's a look at three reasons why Krunal Pandya taking over the captaincy in KL Rahul's absence makes sense:

#1 Experienced campaigner

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A game to remember for Krunal Pandya:



- 3/18 in 4 overs.

- 34 in 23 balls.



- He did his job excellently in both the departments, a perfect all round performance for him! A game to remember for Krunal Pandya:- 3/18 in 4 overs.- 34 in 23 balls.- He did his job excellently in both the departments, a perfect all round performance for him! https://t.co/sfLWPhbJI7

Krunal Pandya has played 107 matches in the IPL since his debut in 2016. He has had a huge impact with the ball as a defensive left-arm orthodox spinner, picking 67 wickets at an economy rate of 7.30. He has also scored 1,448 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 135.

LSG could also consider someone like Nicholas Pooran, who has led the West Indies. But having an Indian captain is a more reasonable call in the IPL, unless the overseas player has solid captaincy credentials.

#2 Big match player

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



Krunal became the second uncapped player (after Bisla) to win MOTM in an IPL final. On this day in 2017, Mumbai Indians became the first team to win 3 IPL titles. Despite being at 79/8, a timely knock of 47 by Krunal Pandya followed by some tight bowling helped them to win.Krunal became the second uncapped player (after Bisla) to win MOTM in an IPL final. On this day in 2017, Mumbai Indians became the first team to win 3 IPL titles. Despite being at 79/8, a timely knock of 47 by Krunal Pandya followed by some tight bowling helped them to win.Krunal became the second uncapped player (after Bisla) to win MOTM in an IPL final. https://t.co/bwUqewS20V

Krunal Pandya was a key part of the Mumbai Indians' squad from 2016 to 2021. He has won the IPL thrice - 2017, 2019 & 2020. The left-hander was the player of the match in the 2017 IPL final.

He scored a crucial 47 runs off 38 balls when he walked out to bat at 41/3 in the eighth over of the innings. When you have stood up in big moments in the past, it gives you the confidence to deal with pressure situations. Such experience might prove invaluable for a captain at the business end of the tournament.

#3 Can lead from the front

It is extremely important for a leader to set the right example for the team. Krunal Pandya is an energetic cricketer who always gives a hundred percent. Since he can bat in the top 3 and bowl in the Powerplay, this will enable him to set the tone for his side.

Given the Ekana Stadium is a spinner's paradise, appointing Pandya as skipper could prove to be an excellent move. His understanding of the wicket and when to bowl which bowler might just give LSG an edge moving forward.

