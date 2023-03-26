3 reasons why LSG and CSK should look at Arzan Nagwaswalla as fast bowling replacement in IPL 2023

Arzan Nagwaswalla has never featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but his name is doing the rounds on social media. With many teams marred by injuries ahead of IPL 2023, the seamer might get a break this season.

The T20 extravaganza is less than a week away and several teams have reported either injuries or player replacements in their squads.

Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Will Jacks, Kyle Jamieson, Jonny Bairstow, Prasidh Krishna, Sarfaraz Khan, Jhye Richardson - and the injury list doesn't stop there.

The latest reports have suggested that Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings could suffer setbacks. This is due to Mohsin Khan (LSG) and Mukesh Choudhary (CSK) being in recovery mode from their injuries.

Mukesh and Mohsin's injuries complete an injury XI before the season. There has been no official confirmation from either of the franchises regarding their players' injury replacements, till now.

Both CSK and LSG would lose a young left-arm quick as Mukesh and Mohsin were impressive in their debut season. The two teams can mull roping in Gujarat's Arzan Nagwaswalla for IPL 2023 if any of the injuries happen to be confirmed.

Let's take a look at three factors why Nagwaswalla would be the perfect injury replacement option for CSK and LSG.

#1 A quality left-arm pacer with variations

Arzan Nagwaswalla

The Gujarat fast bowler learned the basics of bowling from his elder brother Vipsi at an early age. He has the ability to succeed even on dry surfaces where swing and reverse swing cannot be the ally of fast bowlers.

Arzan Nagwaswalla persistently targets the wide of the off-stump line, also known as the fifth stump line, to induce the edge. He has short balls in his armoury and can pepper the batters with them to find breakthroughs.

He will also be useful in more favorable conditions, such as are found in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with his ability to generate movement of the ball.

#2 Impressive numbers in domestic cricket

Arzan Nagwaswalla in action

The 25-year-old has played 23 First-Class, 27 List A, and 25 T20 matches in a four-year domestic career so far, accounting for 173 dismissals at an average of 22.60 across all formats.

He picked up 41 wickets in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season where Gujarat made it to the semifinal round. The left-arm pacer finished the season as the highest wicket-taker for his side. Nagwaswalla was also the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy - with 19 wickets in seven matches.

Of the 35 wickets bagged in the shortest format, Arzan Nagwaswalla's best performance was against Maharashtra in the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He mustered figures of 6/19 from 3.3 overs as Gujarat successfully defended a moderate score of 157 in Vadodara.

#3 Will serve as a major boost to the Parsi community

Parsis such Farokh Engineer were once leading figures of Indian cricket

In May 2021, Nagwaswalla created a buzz following his selection in the Indian team as a standby player for the World Test Championship final and Test series in England.

The Gujarat bowler, who hails from the Nargol village of Valsad district, became the first Parsi player in 28 years to be part of the Indian squad. The last player from this respected and loved community to represent India was Diana Edulji, former captain of the Indian women's team.

Although Nagwaswalla didn't play any matches on the England tour, his selection was a sort of comeback by the Parsi community in cricket.

If provided with the opportunity by either of the franchises, Nagwaswalla would apparently become the first Parsi player to feature in the IPL. This can inspire many from the community to look at cricket as a career option.

A community which was once prominent in Indian cricket, with players such as Farokh Engineer, Polly Umrigar, Nari Contractor, etc., might just be getting back on the scene.

