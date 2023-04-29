3 reasons why LSG promoting Ayush Badoni up the order in IPL 2023 is the right move

Ayush Badoni made his IPL debut for the Lucknow Supergiants in 2022. Since then, he has scored 289 runs in 18 innings at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 132. He showed a lot of promise as a finisher last season, impressing fans and critics alike.

Badoni was promoted up the order to number 3 against PBKS in yesterday's match. He responded very well, scoring an impactful 43 off just 24 balls. His innings gave the team momentum after KL Rahul's dismissal. This was only the third time he batted at this position.

We explored three reasons why it is the right move.

#1 Exposure to quality bowling at the top

The IPL is a brilliant stage for youngsters to step up and showcase their capabilities in the shortest format of the game. When Badoni last batted at number 3, ace left-arm pacer Trent Boult dismissed him.

Naturally, it would have been challenging for the youngster to walk out to bat in the 4th over after Kagiso Rabada got KL Rahul out. He played some brilliant shots during his stay at the crease.

Badoni looked very stable against both pace and spin. He also rotated the strike very efficiently and made the most of the opportunity. The right-hander looked at ease against quality bowlers like Rahul Chahar and Sam Curran.

#2 Stoinis & Pooran have done well as finishers

Marcus Stoinis played an exceptional innings at number 4, scoring a 40-ball 72. He hit six fours and five sixes, taking the total to the second-highest team total in IPL history. The Australian all-rounder is now a proven performer in the number 4 or 5 role.

Nicholas Pooran scored 45 runs off 19 balls. He is one of the finest middle-over batters in the world, particularly against spin bowling. However, in this setup, he has primarily been used as a finisher who bats at numbers 5 and 6.

This opens up a spot for Badoni at number 3. If LSG wishes, they can persist with the youngster as a pinch hitter or even a full-fledged Indian batting option.

#3 Badoni did not perform too well as a finisher this season

Ayush Badoni failed to finish matches earlier this season. He started off well with a 7-ball 18 against DC, batting first. However, he scored only 23 off 18 balls against CSK when they needed 88 runs off the last 40 balls.

Against RCB, he scored a 24-ball 30 and was dismissed via hit-wicket in the 19th over of the chase. He followed it up with a string of low scores.

While the sample size is low, he is not yet fully developed to take up a finisher's role in a potentially title-winning team. Thus, the reasoning behind promoting him makes even more sense. He might be able to play his natural game when there are superior T20 batters batting under him.

