3 reasons why Mohsin Khan could be the next big thing in Indian cricket

After a successful outing in his debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, where he bagged 14 wickets, Mohsin Khan is back in the mix for the Lucknow Super Giants this season.

Returning from injury this season, the left-arm medium pacer has bagged only a couple of wickets in three matches in the tournament so far. He returned to action in the last few games and delivered a clutch performance against the Mumbai Indians in a crucial encounter for LSG.

His figures of 1/26 from three overs might not show it, but Mohsin Khan bowled a fabulous final over against the Mumbai Indians. He defended 11 runs off the final over and helped his side bag a couple of crucial points in the hunt for the playoff spots.

The 24-year-old has been impressive ever since stepping on the big stage. In his debut season last year, he bagged 14 wickets in 9 matches, conceding runs at an economy rate of just 5.97. Injuries have hampered his progress, but there's enough to suggest that Mohsin Khan could be the next big thing in Indian cricket. Here, we take a look at three reasons why.

#1 Mohsin has the raw talent

There are not many bowlers in the world who manage to show their class in the IPL, regarded as one of the toughest tournaments around the globe. In his debut season, Mohsin showed his class and convinced most that he's got no issues dealing with some of the best batters in the world.

His 14 wickets last season obviously stand out, but it's the economy rate that is sensational. Only conceding runs at 5.97 runs per over, he was not only one of the most economical fast bowlers all season but also a wicket-taking option for the side, statistically getting himself in elite company.

#2 Left arm seamer

Left-arm seamers in the Indian cricket team are always looked at as a premium. Be it the success of Ashish Nehra and Zaheer Khan over the years, or the recent emergence of Arshdeep Singh, left-arm seamers are usually given the nod to prove their worth in the Indian side.

Not only he is one of the more impressive bowlers coming up in the domestic circuit, Mohsin has an advantage with his height. He manages to generate some extra bounce and is a skiddy customer who is tricky to get away for the batters, putting himself in the mix for being one of the brighter upcoming bowlers in the country.

#3 Can bowl in all phases

The sample size might be small but Mohsin has shown that he can be a reliable banker in all phases of the game. The left-arm seamer did a sensational job with the new ball last season and also showed his bag of tricks at the backend of the innings.

Mohsin is one of those few bowlers who has shown he's not only got the skill but also the temperament to succeed in all phases of the game. He might not be at full tilt this season with injuries playing a part, but he is still one of those bowlers who can prove to be a nightmare for the batters.

