3 reasons why MS Dhoni returning to play for CSK in IPL 2026 would be the wrong move

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran wicket-keeper MS Dhoni is expected to feature in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The recently turned 44-year-old could be retained as an uncapped player, according to the new rules ahead of the auction.

According to a report by Rev Sportz, the return of N Srinivasan as CSK Chairman, potentially plays a massive role in the decision. Following the end of the team's campaign in IPL 2025, Dhoni had stated that he had 'four or five' months to think of his future.

"It depends. I have four or five months to decide [whether to play or not]. It's professional cricket; you have to be at your best. It's not performances. What's important is to see how much hunger you have. I have enough time to decide. I'll go back to Ranchi. I'm not saying I'm done; I'm not saying I'm coming back. I have the luxury of time," MS Dhoni said during the post-match presentation after CSK's win over GT in Ahmedabad (via ESPN Cricinfo).

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why MS Dhoni returning to play for CSK in IPL 2026 would be the wrong move.

#1 MS Dhoni has already played his part

The veteran wicket-keeper had a massive responsibility on his shoulders during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of salvaging the crumbling season, as well as approving replacements that would eventually be the core. A botched mega auction, coupled with senior players underperforming after failing to come to terms with the modern-day T20 game, forced CSK into taking action straightaway, and not wait for the mini auction.

Although CSK finished at the bottom of the table with just four wins in the campaign, there were several positive takeaways to show that good times were ahead. Following two consecutive seasons without playoffs, the Yellow Army cannot afford to have yet another mediocre campaign.

Now that the foundation is set across departments as well as leadership, since Ruturaj Gaikwad is no longer inexperienced, it might be the ideal time for MS Dhoni to take a step backwards, and let the next crop of players express themselves. As far as experience and guidance are concerned, it is arguable that CSK have enough resources outside of Dhoni to assist the squad, especially youngsters.

His role in the batting order had diminished anyway with age, and the introduction of the impact player rule. As far as wicket-keeping options are concerned, he has done a stellar job of it, but he cannot possibly retain his place in the playing XI as a wicket-keeper batting in the lower middle-order, when there are other lucrative options available.

#2 IPL 2026 mini-auction is an excellent avenue for CSK to conduct their wicket-keeping transition

Former CSK spinner R Ashwin recently suggested that in-form New Zealand wicket-keeper Tim Seifert could be a perfect fit for the team in IPL 2026. Although CSK does not necessarily have to pursue him as a target, what it does outline is the fact that they need to evolve in the wicket-keeping department.

With an exciting prospect in Urvil Patel already among the ranks, and other worthy options expected to be in the player pool for the mini-auction, CSK have the wicket-keeping department covered if MS Dhoni does not return for IPL 2026.

If CSK can play their wicket-keeping option in the top or the middle order, they can potentially bolster their combination with an explosive all-rounder in the lower middle-order. It will help them retain the firepower that MS Dhoni could bring, while also adding another bowling option, something which they desperately needed to assist their frontline bowlers.

#3 MS Dhoni's off-field value is far more than his on-field duties

It paints a wrong picture, and an obvious one at that, when a player continues to feature past his expiry date, just as eye candy or as a revenue generator. Every season in the recent past, there has been some sort of on-field justification and validation tying Dhoni with the franchise.

The majority felt that he would hang up his boots by the end of the 2023 season, the fifth title, coupled with a perfect fairytale ending. When he returned in the 2024 season, that too after resigning as captain, it was apparently to assist his successor, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

In 2025, the theme was unfinished business, which eventually escalated to stand-in captain, and plotting the transition. However, ahead of IPL 2026, there is no iron-clad reason that links Dhoni with the franchise from an on-field, tactical point of view. However, as far as emotional and monetary reasons are concerned, that list is endless.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More