3 reasons why Rajvardhan Hangargekar must start in CSK's XI for IPL 2023 

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) shrewd acquisition of Rajvardhan Hangargekar during the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega-auction in early 2022 was touted as one for the future.

The four-time IPL champions entered midway through the bidding war for the 2022 U-19 World Cup winner and warded off the Mumbai Indians (MI) to acquire his services for ₹1.5 crore.

The all-rounder was among the biggest names from the winning youth squad in the Caribbean. His raw pace coupled with his penchant for big hits made him a notable prospect and sure enough, he triggered interest from the franchises.

Surprisingly, Hangargekar did not get to play a single game in his maiden season. He resorted to the bench the entire season, despite CSK struggling with injuries and team combination.

Other fringe players like Mukesh Choudary, Simarjeet Singh, and Matheesa Pathirana all featured at some point or the other, but not the youth sensation.

The upcoming season might be the right time to integrate the 20-year-old into the setup, with CSK making some changes to their squad through releases and new names at the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

On that note, here are three reasons why Hangargekar must be a part of CSK's playing XI in IPL 2023.

#1 CSK need raw pace in their bowling unit

While the focus will be almost entirely on spin bowling with CSK returning back to the MA Chidambaram Stadium for IPL 2023, it must be remembered that the home format also brings the prospect of away games with it as well, which calls upon an equally potent pace bowling unit as well.

CSK are more than covered when it comes to spin bowling with Maheesh Theeksana, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali set to be more than a handful. They also have bowlers like Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes to chip away at as medium-paced bowlers.

However, Hangargekar can bring raw pace to the unit, something that lot of franchises have among their ranks whether it be Umran Malik, Lockie Ferguson, Kagiso Rabada, or Jofra Archer.

While the youngster is not among those who can touch the 150 kmph mark regularly, he is arguably the fastest bowler that CSK have in store and could use his energy for some intense spells.

#2 Could inject life into the shaky-looking CSK pace bowling department

The team and fans had probably envisioned a new ball pair of Deepak Chahar and Mukesh Choudhary swinging the ball at will across both ends, especially considering the latter's impressive debut season in 2022.

However, an injury to the left-arm seamer has thrown a wrench into CSK's plans for the season.

While they are bolstered by Chahar's return, it is to be noted that he has had an injury-ravaged 2022, and his last set of competitive matches came in December last year along with a solitary Ranji Trophy appearance for Rajasthan in January 2023.

Moreover, with Dwayne Bravo gone, CSK only have Dwaine Pretorious as a pace bowling all-round option, which will claim an overseas spot as well. Hangargekar could slot into that role to provide some much-needed balance for the CSK bowling attack.

His presence is also vital because it is unlikely that Ben Stokes will chip in with four overs in each match. Workload management with the crucial Ashes series in June coupled with his dodgy knee makes the decision pretty much inevitable.

#3 Handy runs down the order

Apart from his pace bowling, Hangargekar also has a penchant for big hits. While his batting traits may not be well reflected in his statistics, he made quite a name for his slogging during the U-19 World Cup 2022 in the West Indies.

In fact, his three consecutive sixes against Ireland was voted as the best play of the youth tournament. He scored a blistering 39 off 17 deliveries in that contest, and CSK would profit immensely if he can replicate such displays at the highest level.

ICC



Rajvardhan Hangargekar's monster-hitting against Ireland has been voted the winner of Rajvardhan Hangargekar's monster-hitting against Ireland has been voted the winner of @Nissan Play of the Tournament 6⃣6⃣6⃣ 💥Rajvardhan Hangargekar's monster-hitting against Ireland has been voted the winner of @Nissan Play of the Tournament 🎉 https://t.co/rsQ3qrInyG

With MS Dhoni's skills inevitably waning, the onus might be on Deepak Chahar and Rajvardhan Hangargekar, if included, to muster handy runs down the order.

If thinking outside the box is encouraged, he could even be used as a floater. While CSK do have Shivam Dube as a hard-hitting left-handed batter, he was well short with his bowling performances, which is where Hangargekar could step in.

Do you think Rajvardhan Hangargekar will be an X-factor for CSK in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

