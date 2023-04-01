3 reasons why Rajvardhan Hangargekar could win the emerging player of the year in IPL 2023

Talented bowling all-rounder from Tuljapur, Maharashtra, Rajvardhan Hangargekar made his much-awaited debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of IPL 2023. The 20-year-old showed his potential in the season opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans, taking three wickets.

Rajvardhan has previously been a part of the Indian U19 Cricket World Cup-winning squad, highlighting his potential as a rising star in the cricketing world. The CSK team management made a wise investment in the young prodigy, acquiring his services for Rs 1.5 crore.

#TATAIPL | Edged & taken!nd wicket on IPL debut for Rajvardhan Hangargekar as captain @msdhoni takes the catch !B Sai Sudarshan departs. #GT 93/2 after 10 overs.

Rajvardhan's debut performance has sparked much excitement amongst cricket enthusiasts, who await his future performances with bated breath. Here, we take a look at three reasons why Rajvardhan Hangargekar could win the emerging player of the year in IPL 2023.

#3 Genuine wicket-taker

Rajvardhan Hangargekar offers a lot of pace

Rajvardhan Hangargekar made a stellar debut in the IPL match against Gujarat Titans. He clocked impressive speeds and ended with figures of three for 36 in his four overs. He stood out for his ability to hit the deck and rush the batters with his speed. He consistently clocked 145 kilometers per hour.

CSK really need Rajvardhan Hangargekar to keep up with this form. Against the Titans, he picked up the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharshan, and Vijay Shankar. His potent deliveries, combined with his disciplined approach, demonstrated his immense potential as a budding cricketing talent.

#2 Dynamic fielder

Rajvardhan Hangargekar is quite a dynamic fielder

For all his prowess with the ball, Hangargekar is also a very dynamic fielder. There are points on offer each IPL season for catches taken and if the first match is anything to go by, Hangargekar will be manning the boundary ropes in the death overs and this gives him a chance to grab plenty of catches.

He is fit and athletic and could be involved in a few run-outs this season.

#1 Powerful hitter

Hangargekar can be used as a power-hitter

In the Under-19 world cup, Hangargekar showed that he has a lot of potential with the bat and MS Dhoni could well bump him up the order and use him as a pinch-hitter. In List A cricket, he has scored his runs with a strike rate of 126. In T20s, he is no slouch either and has scored at a strike rate of 125.

In the first match, CSK packed their batting to number 11 and this will allow the side to experiment with their batting. Hangargekar certainly has the potential to be a match-winner even with the bat.

