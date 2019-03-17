×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 reasons why RCB can beat CSK in the opening game

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
1.51K   //    17 Mar 2019, 23:11 IST

It is MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli
It is MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli

IPL 2019 will begin with a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. RCB and CSK are two of the most widely followed teams in the league; the two grand franchises are led by the two of the most popular figures in world cricket - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

CSK are the joint most successful franchise in IPL history, having won the title three times. The defending champions are always one of the favourites for the tournament.

CSK also have a great record over RCB, as they have won 14 of the 22 meetings between the two franchises. With the home crowd backing them, the MS Dhoni-led team would be hoping to make a perfect start to the tournament.

On the other hand, RCB would be hoping to get it right this time around for a change. The Bangalore-based team don't have any shortage of firepower, and they can beat anyone on their day.

Let us look at three reasons why RCB can beat CSK in the IPL season 12 opener.

1. The form of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game. When you have someone like Kohli in the team, half the battle is won.

Considering the talent of the man, it is surprising that he has never won an IPL title in his career. But he would be hoping to correct that this time around.

The presence of Kohli in the opposition team is enough to give headaches to any team. CSK captain MS Dhoni is smart enough to understand that if they don't get Kohli early, it might be very difficult to get a foothold in the match.

While Dhoni is a master tactician, all tactics go out of the window when Kohli is in full flow. If Kohli is in the mood he can win the match single-handedly for his team.

RCB and their fans would be hoping that their captain can deliver a great performance against CSK.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Shimron Hetmyer
Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why CSK can beat RCB in the season opener
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Predicted overseas players for CSK and RCB in the opening game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Predicting the opening combination for each team
RELATED STORY
CSK vs RCB: Three epic IPL matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RCB's best XI for the opening match against CSK
RELATED STORY
IPL Stats: 5 Indian batsmen who can reach 5000 IPL runs in 2019
RELATED STORY
Season-wise highest team totals in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from CSK vs RCB matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 Windies players who can have a major impact in IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Twitter Watch: Chennai Super Kings' epic reply to IPL promo video
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us