Fast bowler Avesh Khan is poised to move from Lucknow Super Giants to Rajasthan Royals in a direct swap deal with top-order batsman Devdutt Padikkal ahead of IPL 2024. As per different reports, the agreement between the franchises and players was reached in the past week, with the BCCI expected to finalize the exchange this week.

Avesh Khan, currently part of the India squad for the T20I series against Australia, was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 10 crore (approximately US$ 1.2 million) in the 2022 mega auction. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals secured Padikkal for INR 7.75 crore (approximately US$ 945,000), and both players were retained by their respective franchises for the upcoming season.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why RR signing Avesh Khan ahead of IPL 2024 is the right move:

#3 Better surface at Jaipur

Avesh Khan struggled in Lucknow

Avesh Khan faced challenges on the slow and underprepared pitches in Lucknow during the 2023 season. Struggling to complete his full quota of four overs in five out of the nine games he was a part of, Avesh concluded the season with a tally of eight wickets at an average of 35.37, with an economy rate of 9.75.

He will find more assistance in Jaipur where he could take the new ball and will have the chance to be one of the leader of the bowling pack.

#2 An excellent bowling combination

Avesh has the chance to kickstart his India career

Avesh Khan will turn 27 in December and will be keen to rediscover his confidence with the Royals. The team boasts an Indian fast-bowling lineup featuring Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, and KM Asif.

As such, Avesh will be a part of this set up and will have the chance to form a great bowling combination. They already have spinners in R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal and with the likes of Avesh, Prasidh, and Kuldeep Sen in the mix, Rajasthan have the best and most promising bowling attack ahead of IPL 2024.

#1 Plenty of promise and pedigree

Avesh has all the potential to be an all-format player

Avesh Khan is known for his ability to consistently move the new ball and generate additional bounce from a good length. When in peak form, he can reach speeds of 140 kmph on the speedometer. As a modern-day fast bowler, he possesses a diverse range of variations, including off-cutters, leg-cutters, and the ability to deliver various slower balls.

His impressive performance with Lucknow in IPL 2021 brought him into the national spotlight. He is also in India's side for the upcoming T20I squad against Australia and another great performance for Rajasthan Royals could see him be a potent weapon ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.