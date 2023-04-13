3 reasons why Sisanda Magala's absence is a big blow to CSK's IPL 2023 campaign

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Sisanda Magala is the latest injury casualty for the franchise. The South African speedster sustained a finger injury while taking a catch during the Men in Yellow's three-run loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 12.

The Proteas pacer could only bowl two overs in the contest against RR. He called for the physio immediately after taking the catch that led to his injury and was subsequently taken off the field with a substitute fielder taking his place.

Magala, who was roped in as a replacement for the injured Kyle Jamieson ahead of IPL 2023, represented the Joburg Super Kings in the inaugural edition of the SA20. He made his IPL debut during CSK's win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

According to CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, Magala is expected to be out for two weeks due to a split webbing. The former New Zealand skipper said during a post-match press conference:

“Magala’s hand was split unfortunately, so he was unable to bowl those last two overs."

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Sisanda Magala's absence will prove to be a huge blow for CSK in IPL 2023.

#1 CSK are well short of genuine wicket-taking pacers

CSK's pace department is running pretty thin with them having to constantly look for options within the squad.

Ben Stokes has already voiced his concern about functioning as an all-rounder considering his weak knee. Moreover, injuries to Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, and Mukesh Choudhary have not helped their case.

Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, and Matheesa Pathirana are the remaining pace bowling choices. With Magala out, CSK will likely draft Rajvardhan Hangargekar back into the playing XI.

Another potential injury could result in serious consequences and the franchise will also have to tolerate poor performances since there are no credible options on the bench as well.

Magala was slated for a long run in the CSK bowling setup as they had a vacant slot for an overseas pacer. However, the franchise will have to consider contingency plans for the next two weeks on how to reshape their bowling attack without the South African.

#2 Prevents fielding a consistent bowling lineup

MS Dhoni is a huge advocate of consistency in his playing XI and so far, he has been unable to implement it due to incidents that have been out of his control.

Recurring injury issues in the camp have already forced the skipper to test out several bowling combinations so early in the tournament, especially in the pace bowling unit.

The franchise seemingly had locked in a pace duo of Tushar Deshpande and Sisanda Magala for the time being until the injured players completely recovered, with either Rajvardhan Hangargekar or Akash Singh donning the role of the third seamer.

However, they will be forced to change their combination yet again due to Magala's unfortunate injury.

The constant chopping and changing have affected CSK's campaign too. They have two wins and two losses so far and are placed delicately in fifth spot in the points table.

#3 CSK's campaign could be dictated in the coming two weeks

As previously mentioned, CSK are in a precarious position in the IPL 2023 campaign and while the tournament is long, it would not be foolish to suggest that the next couple of games might arguably dictate the direction in which the team will move. More so, due to the complexities of their upcoming matches.

They are scheduled to visit challenging away venues like Bangalore, Jaipur, and Kolkata in the next 15 days. CSK could have used the right-arm pacer in their ranks for the challenging set of fixtures but will have to work with a revamped bowling unit, which will once again be shouldered by their spin bowlers.

A dominant run midway through the season will do them a world of good as they are penciled in for three consecutive home matches during the business end of the IPL 2023 league stage.

How will CSK cope with the absence of Sisanda Magala in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

