3 Reasons why IPL 2019 might not be as successful as the previous editions

sushil sali FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 477 // 01 Dec 2018, 23:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CSK are currently the defending champions

April and May are two months every cricket fan in India and across the world waits for eagerly. It is the Indian Premier League (IPL) season where star players from India and across the globe go head to head for the coveted trophy. IPL 2018 was a huge hit and with top teams Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals returning from exile, the excitement had doubled among fans to see their favourite players back in yellow and blue respectively.

IPL has been a huge success every year since its inception in 2008. The tournament has grown leaps and bounds with every passing year. However, this year won’t be the same as the earlier editions.

We will try to analyse 3 possible reasons why IPL 2019 won't be as successful as its previous editions.

#1 Virat Kohli demanding rest for his key players

Mumbai Indians will miss Bumrah in important games if BCCI approves Kohli's demand

In the recently concluded team meeting at Hyderabad, talks were that the Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli wanted his key players rested for ample time in IPL, keeping them fit for the World Cup. The Delhi-lad wants the workload of all the key players who will be part of the World Cup to be managed effectively, giving them enough rest throughout the two months of the IPL.

One would be eager to see if the BCCI (The Board of Control for Cricket in India) approves the Indian captain’s demands. In that scenario, key players such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya would certainly miss out playing some meaningful games for their respective sides.

Mohammed Shami was not allowed to bowl more than 15 overs for his side in a Ranji trophy game. Only time shall tell how workload management is implemented in the IPL 2019 season.

