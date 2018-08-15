3 standout performers from TNPL 2018 who can bag an IPL contract next year

Siechem Madurai Panthers, the 'Champions' of TNPL 2018 celebrating their success

“Where Talent Meets Opportunity” – This sentence is the ‘mantra’ of Indian Premier League, and these are the words inscribed on the IPL trophy. As the slogan suggests, IPL has laid down a huge platform for the youngsters (in both India & around the world) to display their talents to the worldwide audience.

When Chennai Super Kings were banned for two seasons, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) came up with an idea of their own domestic IPL based T20 tournament. Last Sunday, Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) completed its third season. Even CSK captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, made his presence felt during one of the league matches.

Within a short span of time, TNPL has already produced so many exciting prospects than any other franchise-based state T20 competition in India. Because of TNPL, players like N Jagadeesan and T Natarajan had already bagged IPL contracts.

With all the matches being telecasted live, TNPL has reached every part of India. As a result, the scouts of various IPL teams always have an eye on the tournament like TNPL. Let us look at three standout performers from TNPL 2018 who can bag an IPL contract next year.

#3 V ATHISAYARAJ DAVIDSON

Athisayaraj was the second leading wicket-taker in this season

Athisayaraj is the only player in the short history of TNPL to finish among the top three wicket-takers list twice. Since the inception of IPL, the 'slingy' bowler has been associated with the TUTI Patriots.

He missed the most of the first season due to injury. He took three wickets from two games in the inaugural season. The second season was a fabulous one for the speedster. He picked up 15 wickets from nine games and played a massive role in the team’s unbeaten run to the final.

In this season, he continued from where he left last year, as he bagged 13 wickets from just seven games.

The Indian version of ‘Lasith Malinga’ has already attended a trial with Mumbai Indians in a failed attempt. His round-arm action along with pinpoint yorkers at the death-overs is the main reason behind his success.

His consistent bowling performances have put him in a better place ahead of the next IPL season.

