3 teams who should target Matthew Short at IPL 2026 Auction ft. Chennai Super Kings 

Australia's Matt Short has grown from a Big Bash League (BBL) talent to be one of the key members of the new-look national white-ball setup. Since the 2024 T20 World Cup, he is an active part of the T20I side, a constant feature in the top order with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head following David Warner's retirement.

The right-handed player struck a match-winning fifty while anchoring the run chase in the second ODI against India at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. He scored 74 runs off 78 deliveries in the nervy two-wicket win as Australia clinched the three-match series with a game to spare. The knock arguably comes at the right time with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction right around the corner.

Matthew Short's T20I numbers in India (70 runs in four matches at an average of 17.50) and his failed first IPL stint with the Punjab Kings ( 117 runs in six matches at an average of 19.50) should not be viewed as a deal breaker by franchises, because he is a much better player than those numbers suggest, and has proved so by constantly improving with time

On that note, let us take a look at three teams who should target Matthew Short at IPL 2026 Auction.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

For a franchise that are looking for an overseas top-order option amid Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra's struggles, Matt Short comes across as a right fit. He offers a decent balance of explosiveness and assurance, and could very well operate around Ruturaj Gaikwad and Aayush Mhatre at the top.

It is no secret that CSK are in the market for batters and all-rounders as their usual veteran acquisitons from the last auction in Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, and Vijay Shankar did not pan out. With Short, they plug a massive hole in their playing XI since he can bat anywhere in the top three and can offer a few overs with the ball as well as a reliable part-time option.

Although the latter skillset might not come into the fore due to the impact player rule, he is a solid asset to have as a bowler who can turn the ball away from the left-handers following Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement.

As an Australian, there is no doubt regarding his ability to play against pace and be strong both sides of the wicket. While most overseas batters are vulnerable against spin in the subcontinent, Short has improved on that front considerably.

To play at the Chepauk on a consistent basis, batters have to be proficient players of spin. Although Short has a career strike rate of 127.26 against spin, the number has risen to 157.69, as far as only 2025 is concerned. CSK have Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube as batters who can take down spin, and they would love to have another such candidate in Short to round up and even out the batting order well.

#2 Rajasthan Royals

RR have a lot of questions to resolve, before they can think of their batting targets for the auction. Sanju Samson's future, Dhruv Jurel batting up the order, and other facets need immediate resolution ahead of the mini-auction.

As things stand, the franchise have a set opening combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi. But, there is a massive uncertainty with the No.3 spot, especially if Sanju Samson departs. Both Nitish Rana and Riyan Parag were unconvincing in that particular role, having just scored 131 and 110 respectively, in a combined 11 innings.

Given an all left-handed opening combination, RR would ideally like to have a right-handed No.3, a slot where Short could fill in. This would allow Parag and Jurel to come in their preferred slots of No.4 and No.5, leaving Rana to have as a reliable backup option.

#3 Delhi Capitals

DC potentially have a highly volatile and uncertain batting line-up as things stand, which needs immediate clarity. Faf du Plessis' long-term future and Jake Fraser-McGurk's dreadful season are 2 major red flags ahead of the auction. On top of that, a lot depends on where KL Rahul bats, as he batted both at the top and in the middle during IPL 2025. To make matters worse, there is also no definite consistency with the batting positions of Abishek Porel and Karun Nair.

No matter what DC's strategy, it is clear that they could use a fresh face for the top-order. If the team intends to go with KL Rahul and Abishek Porel as bonafide presences in their top three, then there is still a slot remaining which Short can fill. He may not have du Plessis' experience or Fraser-McGurk's raw aggression, but he is a much more balanced option than them.

Additionally, DC have a solid spin trio in Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, and Kuldeep Yadav. But they do not have an off-spinner in the side, unless Tristan Stubbs is being labelled as an option. In such a case, Short can come in handy with his off-spin bowling, particularly if there are left-handers at the crease.

