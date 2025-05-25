3 things GT need to do right to beat CSK in IPL 2025 match ft. Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans (GT) have continued their remarkable consistency in the IPL by qualifying for the playoffs in the ongoing 2025 season. Yet, they have much to play for in their final league stage game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25.

Ad

A win will confirm GT a top-of-the-table finish with 20 points in 14 games, thereby earning them two shots at advancing to the grand finale in the playoffs. However, a defeat will leave them depending on other results for a top-two finish, which is crucial for their title-winning hopes.

Meanwhile, CSK are at the bottom of the table and will likely finish there, barring a massive win against GT. It will be their first-ever bottom-place finish in IPL history, and the wounded Men in Yellow will come out all guns blazing one final time in the 2025 season.

Ad

Trending

Hence, GT must avoid any potential complacency and take care of a few non-negotiables to defeat CSK in the only meeting between the sides in IPL 2025.

On that note, here are three things GT must do to upstage CSK and seal a top-two finish on the IPL 2025 points table.

# 1 Mohammed Siraj must strike early

Mohammed Siraj has been GT's bowling trump card this season [Credit: Getty]

Strangely, GT's fortunes have mirrored ace pacer Mohammed Siraj's performances with the ball this season. Buoyed by his axing from the Indian white-ball side, the 31-year-old has responded in style, picking up 15 wickets at an average of under 30 and an economy of 9,04 in 13 matches.

Ad

Siraj's early strikes have been a massive reason behind GT's incredible 2025 season. On the other hand, the side has been in trouble when he has gone missing in the wickets column.

A stunning stat reveals that Siraj has not picked up a wicket in any of GT's four losses in IPL 2025 with an economy of almost 12. Yet, in their wins, the right-arm pacer has bagged 15 wickets at an excellent average of 18.53 and an economy of under eight.

Ad

GT will hope Siraj can strike multiple times upfront and dismantle CSK's already-troubled top order.

# 2 Customary Gill-Sudharsan stand should spell doom for CSK

GT's openers have been on a historic run in the ongoing IPL [Credit: Getty]

It is no secret that GT's success this season has been built on the brilliant opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. The duo are in the top two of the Orange Cap leaderboard with 638 and 636 runs, respectively.

Ad

As an opening partnership, they have scored a stunning 885 runs at an average of 73.75 in 13 matches, including three century and four half-century stands. For context, the next best opening partnership this season is Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Marsh with 574 runs, over 300 runs less than the Gill-Sudharsan combination.

With new ball bowling being one of CSK's major issues this season, the setting is ideal for the GT openers to produce another massive stand and bat CSK out of their misery. Given CSK's struggles to score big for most of the season, a big opening partnership could instantly lead to MS Dhoni and his men's shoulders dropping.

Ad

# 3 Deny Noor Ahmad wickets in clusters

GT's largely untested middle order has the ultimate challenge against Noor Ahmad [Credit: Getty]

CSK have had very little to cheer about as individuals or as a group in arguably their worst IPL season. However, left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad has been the rare bright spot with his league-leading 21 wickets at an average of 18.42 and economy of under 8.50.

Ad

While the Afghanistan spinner has delivered wickets in almost all of CSK's outings, the side has won only three out of their 13 games. However, Noor has been the difference maker with four-wicket hauls in two of CSK's three wins.

GT's middle order has been the lone question mark in an otherwise stellar IPL 2025 season, leaving them susceptible to a Noor avalanche. Thus, it becomes paramount that GT's middle-order batters avoid taking unwarranted risks against Noor and keep him from going on a rampage of wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More