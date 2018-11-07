3 things KXIP need to address during the IPL auction

Kings XI Punjab's performance in the Indian Premier League, thus far, has been extremely poor. The team has made it to the playoffs in just 2 out of 10 seasons in the history of IPL. The franchise is a relatively unsuccessful side and has qualified to the finals in just 1 season.

Just like earlier times, the Kings displayed glimpses of brilliance in the previous season of IPL as well. The team had a star-studded line-up which consisted of players such as Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Aaron Finch and Andrew Tye. The veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was appointed as the skipper of the team.

With such a wonderful cadre which consisted of quite a few stalwarts, KXIP was expected to turn its fortune in IPL 11. The franchise showed a few signs of it but eventually ended up messing it up, amidst the season. The team initially lost only one out of the first six matches and kicked off the tournament in a great way. Howbeit, the 7th season runner-ups lost the momentum in the middle of the league and could win only one out of the last eight matches. The inability to figure out the right team combination and proper playing XI made the team ending at the 7th position by the end of the season.

Nevertheless, before the IPL 2019 auction which is likely to take place on 17th December 2018, the team will surely like to correct a few wrongs and will ensure that they turn their fortunes in the next season. Here are some things which the team needs to address before the IPL auction.

#1 Wicket Keeping

KXIP had a pretty balanced squad after the auction in 2018. Before the time they were exposed midst the tournament, the team didn’t seem to have any sturdy weakness. The franchise had picked the likes of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and Aaron Finch as their main batsmen. Punjab had a gun batting line-up which consisted of some scintillating power hitters.

However, the team couldn't pick any full-time WK/Batsman in the IPL auction 2018. The Kings had Akshadeep Nath as one of their main keepers but the Lucknow-born lad hadn’t done much to be considered as a direct pick in the playing XI. Whilst the other and the last choice for a Keeper-batsman was KL Rahul. The ex-RCB player, at the moment, is one of the best T20 batsman in India but the 26-year old's approach hasn't been the same behind the wickets.

KL Rahul can although keep the wickets for his team; the guy won't be as effective as any other full-time Wicket-Keeper. Punjab's management will unhesitatingly like to pick a proper WK/batsman who can be a substitute to KL Rahul.

