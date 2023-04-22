MS Dhoni is a stalwart of modern-day cricket. The former Indian skipper, in his 16th IPL season, seems to be an ageless wonder.

The 41-year-old keeper-batsman is enjoying his time in IPL 2023. He is as agile and swift behind wickets as a decade ago. With the bat, he is playing with more freedom and has been effective at death. He averages 59 and has an astonishing strike rate of 210.71 in four innings in IPL 2023.

Apart from his skills on the field, Dhoni has been known to be witty in press conferences and post-match presentations. His statements after IPL matches have often made his fans go crazy.

Here is a look at three such statements:

#1 IPL 2023 - Comments on being in the last phase of his career

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged victorious in their IPL 2023 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, April 21. In the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni was candid about his future as a player and said:

"Whatever said and done, last phase of my career, important to enjoy it. It feels good to be here. They [the Chennai crowd] have given a lot of love and affection. They always stay late to listen to me.”

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Must watch video from the post match presentation of Dhoni.



He is a GOAT.

Must watch video from the post match presentation of Dhoni.He is a GOAT. https://t.co/x6alpb0rSU

The Indian legend's comments took social media by storm. Fans worldwide started speculating about his future in the IPL. Only time will tell whether the Ranchi-born cricketer will continue to play in the IPL after this season.

#2 IPL 2022 - On resuming captaincy duties in the IPL

Ravindra Jadeja was named captain of CSK for IPL 2022. The decision was made by the team management to groom him as the future skipper once MS Dhoni hangs up his boots. However, Jadeja did not enjoy much success as a skipper and won only two of the eight matches.

Jadeja thereafter decided to hand over captaincy duties back to Dhoni midway through the season. In his first game as skipper that season, the former Indian skipper led CSK to a win against SRH by a margin of 13 runs.

In the post-match presentation, Dhoni expressed his views on CSK's performance in IPL 2022, Jadeja's role as a potential future skipper, and the transition of the team after his retirement.

#3 IPL 2021- On winning 4th IPL title

CSK won the coveted IPL Trophy for the fourth time in 2021

IPL 2020 had to move out of India due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was held successfully in the UAE. The 2021 edition of the IPL began in India but thereafter had to be postponed due to an increase in Covid cases and had to shift to the UAE for the second half.

CSK won the IPL trophy for the fourth time in 2021. Following the victory, Dhoni expressed his views on his future in the IPL. He said:

"I have always planned my cricket. The last game I played was in Ranchi. The last home game in ODI was at my hometown in Ranchi. So,hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in five years time, we don't really know".

The said statement was a sigh of relief for Dhoni's huge fan base. There were speculations that IPL 2021 could be Dhoni's last season in the IPL. However, the former Indian skipper made it clear during the post-match presentation that he is aiming to play his last IPL game in Chennai and fans were excited to await their "Thala" in Chepauk.

Poll : Will IPL 2023 be the last season for Dhoni in IPL cricket? Yes No 0 votes