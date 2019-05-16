3 unsold players who might have helped CSK win the title

Brendon McCullum wasn't picked by anyone at the auctions

The biggest extravaganza of T20 cricket - the IPL, lived up to its expectations of being the most exciting T20 league in the World with a breathtaking final that had everyone up on the edge of their seats till the last ball. Needing 2 runs to win off the last ball, Shardul Thakur couldn’t connect with Malinga’s off cutter and Mumbai went on to lift the trophy for the fourth time.

It was another successful season for the Chennai Super Kings who once again banked more on experience than youth. The bowlers were the star of the show and outperformed their batsmen in most of the matches. Their openers and middle order batsmen excepting MS Dhoni were poor with the bat.

Chasing a modest target of 150 runs, Chennai fell short by one run as their batsmen failed to get going once again. Through this article, we take a look at some of the unsold players who might have helped Chennai lift the title for the fourth time.

#1 Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary could have improved CSK's middle order

Chennai’s middle order struggled throughout the season. The likes of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu weren’t able to replicate their form of yesteryears while Kedar Jadhav could not do anything of note. Both Raina and Rayudu failed miserably in the final against Mumbai.

This led to enormous pressure on the shoulders of MS Dhoni who to his credit had a brilliant season again with the bat. But you can’t always rely on MS to perform game after game. He is bound to have a failure once in a while.

Manoj Tiwary might have been the middle order batsman that CSK were looking for. Tiwary has captained Bengal for quite a few years and has a chunk of experience. He can also play the big shots when needed.

Not to forget, he is a gun fielder and can bowl some useful part-time leg-break. CSK might want to gobble him up at the next auctions in order to boost their fragile middle order.

