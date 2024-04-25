3 ways RCB can stop SRH's Travis Head from scoring big in IPL 2024 clash in Hyderabad

Travis Head will play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the second time in IPL 2024 later tonight (April 25). Sunrisers Hyderabad will host RCB for a match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Just 10 days ago, RCB hosted SRH for a game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Travis Head destroyed the home side. Opening the batting for the Orange Army, Head amassed 102 runs off just 41 deliveries to help his side record the highest team total in the tournament's history.

Head showed no mercy to any bowler of the RCB team and ended up hitting nine fours and eight sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The wicket at tonight's venue should also be a batter-friendly one, and there's a high chance of Head producing another incredible batting performance in IPL 2024.

Expand Tweet

Although RCB's bowling attack has conceded heaps of runs this season, it is not like they do not have any talented bowler in their ranks. Travis Head is in the form of his life, making things difficult for the opposition. But here's a look at the three ways RCB can dismiss the dangerous SRH opener cheaply in tonight's clash.

#1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru should think of unleashing Karn Sharma early against Travis Head

Head has lost his wicket thrice before completing his half-century in IPL 2024. On two out of those three occasions, a spinner took his wicket. Noor Ahmad rattled his stumps in Ahmedabad, while Maheesh Theekshana dismissed him caught out at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

RCB have a talented leggie in Karn Sharma in their squad. Karn has enormous experience of playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, having represented SRH in multiple IPL seasons before. A leg-spinner would normally bring the ball into the left-hander, but Karn is not a traditional leggie.

He knows how to outwit the batter with his variations. Perhaps, Faf du Plessis should hand the ball to him in the powerplay only tonight.

#2 Mohammed Siraj can get rid of Travis Head early

It hasn't been the best IPL season for Mohammed Siraj, but he is the most reliable Indian pacer present in the RCB squad for IPL 2024. When SRH played against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, Head was trapped in front of his stumps by Kagiso Rabada on the first ball itself.

Expand Tweet

However, PBKS did not take a DRS, which later showed that Head could have been out for a golden duck. Siraj can follow Rabada's gameplan and fire a peach at Head to dismiss him in the first over itself.

#3 An Aussie gets an Aussie?

RCB have one of the best Australian all-rounders of all time, Glenn Maxwell, in their IPL 2024 squad. Maxwell has not played in the last few matches, but considering RCB's disappointing performance, the team management could bring him back into the playing squad for tonight's match.

Maxwell is an off-spin bowling all-rounder, who can take the ball away from the left-hander. He has the habit of taking big wickets. With SRH opening the batting with two left-handers - Head and Abhishek Sharma, trying Maxwell in the powerplay would not be a bad move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback