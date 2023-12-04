3 West Indian cricketers who found MS Dhoni inspiring ft. Shai Hope

Among the numerous commendable qualities MS Dhoni possessed as a captain, one of the most notable was his exceptional knack for supporting players. Dhoni's commitment to backing his players set him apart, as only a few captains demonstrated such unwavering support. Once he selected a player, he provided them with a substantial opportunity to prove themselves.

Dhoni also had the unique ability to engage with players from different teams, sharing his own experiences that allowed the players to improve in their respective roles. As a captain, his unconventional and sometimes unpopular decisions have reshaped Indian cricket, leading to significant success and a notable collection of silverware.

His success as a leader has been so remarkable that players from different teams have sought his guidance, trying to absorb his knowledge and approach towards the game.

Here we take a look at 3 West Indian cricketers who found MS Dhoni inspiring:

#3 Jason Holder

Jason Holder spoke about MS Dhoni's impact

Jason Holder made his IPL debut in 2013, having played just two international games before that. The tall West Indian pacer, who had participated in a couple of ODIs in Australia earlier that year, joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Despite playing six games, Holder struggled to make an impact, managing only two wickets and conceding runs at 8.40 per over.

While his IPL opportunities were scarce, Holder's career in international cricket flourished, and he swiftly ascended to become the captain of the West Indies national side. He attributes much of his growth to the influence of MS Dhoni, his former CSK teammate and captain.

Holder expressed his admiration for Dhoni's leadership qualities, describing him as an influential and true leader. During a press conference before the India-West Indies clash in the 2015 World Cup, Holder said how much he learned from Dhoni, particularly in handling pressure situations.

“MS is an influential figure. In true sense, he is a leader and I found that during my stint with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. As a captain, I have always looked upto MS’s leadership qualities for inspiration. The manner in which Dhoni handles pressure is exceptional. That is the reason he has achieved so much while leading a team with players from different countries. There is so much to learn from him,” Holder said about MS Dhoni ahead of the 2015 World Cup (via The Indian Express).

#2 Dwayne Bravo

Bravo had a terrific equation with MS Dhoni

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo acknowledged the significant impact MS Dhoni had on his career, emphasizing their shared legacy at the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Ahead of IPL 2022 auction, Bravo credited Dhoni for playing a crucial role in extending his career and providing support in both his West Indies and IPL journeys.

“We all know that MS Dhoni and I call each other brothers from another mother. We have developed a strong friendship. He is a global ambassador of the game and he has helped my career personally. We both have a great legacy at CSK and we have helped in turning that franchise into one of the most dominant franchises and that will be there in the history books,” Bravo said (via Hindustan Times).

#1 Shai Hope

Shai Hope led West Indies to an incredible win

Shai Hope secured a thrilling victory for the West Indies over England in Antigua on Sunday as he smashed three sixes in four balls off Sam Curran. After this remarkable performance, where he remained unbeaten with a century, Hope wanted his teammates to replicate their efforts in the upcoming week as they look to seal the series.

Hope's 109 off 83 balls marked his 16th ODI century, and notably, it was also the quickest of his career. After the match, he spoke about how a conversation with MS Dhoni helped him pace the innings and finish it off at the back end.

"A very, very famous person, MS Dhoni - we had a chat a while ago, and he was saying, 'You always have a lot more time than you think,'" Hope said after the match. "That's one thing that has stuck with me throughout the years I've been playing ODI cricket.”