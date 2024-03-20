3 young GT batters to watch out for in IPL 2024 ft. Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans (GT) have had a fairytale run so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They won the title in their debut season in 2022 and ended up as runner-up last year after losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final.

However, a lot has happened during the off-season. Hardik Pandya, who led Gujarat in the first two seasons, was traded to his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) in an all-cash deal. Young opener Shubman Gill has been handed the captaincy reins for the new season. Ace fast bowler Mohammed Shami underwent surgery on his right heel last month and will miss the entire IPL season.

Despite being loaded with problems, the Titans have always found a way out, with many young cricketers punching above their weight every time the team has been under the scanner. This time around as well, the GT management will hope the youngsters step in with handy contributions throughout IPL 2024.

On that note, let's take a look at three young GT batters to watch out for in IPL 2024.

#1 Sai Sudharsan

The Tamil Nadu-born impressed one and all in his debut IPL season, scoring 145 runs in five matches at an average of over 30. Sai Sudharsan took his performance a notch higher next year, amassing 362 runs in eight games at an average of over 50.

His excellent performances in the IPL earned him a spot in the India A squad and the left-handed batter has been superb since then. Sudharsan scored a brilliant hundred and a fifty against the England Lions earlier this year.

Sai Sudharsan will hope to replicate his recent form in IPL 2024. Thus, he is likely to be a crucial member of the GT side this year.

#2 Azmatullah Omarzai

The Afghanistan all-rounder made headlines with his scintillating performance at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The right-handed batter played an unbeaten knock of 97 runs against South Africa in Ahmedabad. He also scored another half-century against Sri Lanka in Pune.

Azmatullah Omarzai has continued his brilliant form this year and has already made some notable performances. He scored an unbeaten 149 in an ODI game against Sri Lanka and recently recorded the second-best bowling figures by an Afghan pacer in the history of T20Is. The speedster finished with a spell of 4-0-9-4 in the third and final T20I against Ireland.

Based on his stellar performances, GT roped him in at the mini-auction for ₹50 lakh last year. Omarzai will hope to continue his stellar form and make his maiden IPL campaign memorable.

#3 Shahrukh Khan

While Shahrukh Khan may not be necessarily young, he hasn't played much in the IPL. Over the last three seasons, Shahrukh has played only 33 games and is yet to realize his full potential. The right-handed batter has managed to score only 426 runs at an average of just over 20.

Despite failing to fire in the IPL yet, GT paid a whopping ₹7.4 crore to rope him in at the auction. The 28-year-old cricketer has been off-color with the bat in recent times and will hope to hit the right chord when the tournament begins. GT will be in good stead if Shahrukh manages to fire in the lower middle-order.