3 young left-arm pacers who could replace Mukesh Choudhary at CSK for IPL 2023

Reports suggest that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary will be ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Choudhary was CSK's standout bowler in a disappointing season last year, where they finished ninth in the standings. The left-arm pacer picked up 16 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.32 and impressed all with his powerplay bowling exploits.

Having a left-armer in the pace attack is something every franchise will want, and CSK might be tempted to dip into the unsold pool from the IPL 2023 auction to replenish their reserves. They will also want to focus on younger players who can take the team forward in the long run.

Here are three young left-arm pacers who could replace Mukesh Choudhary at CSK for IPL 2023.

#3 Mujtaba Yousuf

Mujtaba Yousuf

Players from J&K who could be picked in the

Jammu & Kashmir's Mujtaba Yousuf has been in and around the IPL picture for a few years now, but he hasn't quite found a franchise yet.

Jammu & Kashmir's Mujtaba Yousuf has been in and around the IPL picture for a few years now, but he hasn't quite found a franchise yet.

Yousuf is a left-arm pacer who can swing the ball both ways and also has a set of variations in his locker. The 20-year-old has played 21 T20s, from which he has scalped 20 wickets at an economy rate of 7.67.

Yousuf has even found a backer in CSK legend Suresh Raina, whom he bowled to in domestic cricket. Raina said:

"I played with Mujtaba (Yousuf) in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. As a left-arm fast bowler, he has a good action and good control."

#2 Sushant Mishra

Sushant Mishra



He made his debut in first class cricket for Jharkhand and took a fifer in just 8 overs.

Remember the tall left arm pacer Sushant Mishra bowling for U19 India in 2020 world cup along side Akash Singh and Kartik Tyagi?

Sushant Mishra played only three games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and didn't feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the recently concluded domestic season. However, there are several factors in his favor.

Mishra is from Jharkhand, and CSK skipper MS Dhoni will definitely know a thing or two about the youngster. Players like Monu Singh have turned out for the Men in Yellow from the state.

Although Mishra hasn't played an organized T20 so far, he has been in the mix ever since his exploits at the U19 World Cup. The 22-year-old even replaced Saurabh Dubey at the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during IPL 2022.

As a tall bowler who can hit the deck hard and pick up wickets in the middle overs, Mishra could add a new dimension to the Super Kings' bowling attack.

#1 Arzan Nagwaswalla

ICC @ICC



Details



India have named Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Arzan Nagwaswalla as standby players.

Swing bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla is the most experienced bowler on this list, and he could be the closest CSK can come to a replacement for Mukesh Choudhary.

Nagwaswalla has returned 35 wickets from 25 T20 matches at an economy rate of 6.78, with one four-wicket haul and one five-fer to his name. As someone who can swing the new ball both ways and bowl cutters at will, the 25-year-old could re-enact Choudhary's role to perfection.

Nagwaswalla also has a decent amount of experience, having been in and around the Indian senior team for a while now. He is yet to get the opportunity to make his mark in the IPL but could welcome any kind of role with one of the most decorated franchises in the league's history.

