3 youngsters who have failed to live up to the hype

Nesara V Jagannatha
Top 5 / Top 10
979   //    03 Oct 2018, 21:04 IST

Unmukt Chand failed to live up to the hype
Unmukt Chand failed to live up to the hype

In a cricket crazy nation like India, we find talented youngsters in almost every street. However, only a few are able to make it to the highest level. It needs high commitment and dedication to represent the country for even a short period of time.

Naturally, our domestic setup is also keenly followed as it produces cricketers who will make India proud in the future. In such a demanding situation, a few youngsters wither under pressure and fail to achieve what was expected of them.

Let's take a look at 3 such youngsters who were destined for big things but have failed to impress so far.

#1 Unmukt Chand

Probably, Unmukt Chand is the only Indian cricketer who was more famous than many international players even before his debut. When this Delhi lad came into the limelight, Virat Kohli had been established as the future of Indian cricket.

Kohli, also from Delhi, had led the U-19 team to victory in the 2008 World Cup. Chand, also from the same state was leading his country in the U-19 World Cup. He scored a magnificent century against the mighty Aussies in the final to help his side clinch the title.

With obvious comparisons to Virat, Unmukt was destined for a big debut. However, that debut never came as he failed to capitalize on his chances in the IPL and the Ranji trophy.

Though he captained Delhi for a while, Chand fell out of favour with his state team too. He will now be looking to find his form and try to be back in the reckoning for the National side.



1 / 3 NEXT
