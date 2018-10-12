4 famous Indian players who've played in T20 leagues other than the IPL you may not know about

Virender Sehwag was a part of MCL franchise Gemini Arabians in 2016

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) bars its players from contesting in any of the T20 leagues except the Indian Premier League (IPL). The board has adopted this policy in order to increase the relevance of the league as it is only the domestic T20 competition where the Indian & foreign cricket stars play in the same team.

However, there have been some exceptions to the aforementioned matter as some Indian players have played for non-IPL franchises all over the world.

Here's a brief summary of the top 4 incidents.

#4 Virender Sehwag, Gemini Arabians, Masters Champions League 2016

Sehwag was the key reason the Gemini Arabians won the inaugural Masters Champions League

Masters Champions League was a cricket T20 tournament which took place in the UAE in early 2016. Several legends of the game including Sourav Ganguly were a part of the player draft. However, Ganguly could not take part due to injury concerns but Virender Sehwag who was bought by the Gemini Arabians franchise for $ 50,000 set the tournament on fire.

His quick-fire innings at the top laid perfect platforms for the likes of Kumar Sangakkara to score big. Sehwag was the second highest run scorer in the MCL, behind Kumar Sangakkara with 318 runs in 6 matches at an outstanding strike rate of 183.81 and averaging 53.

The Delhi batsman’s highest score came against the Sagittarius Strikers at Sharjah where he destroyed the opposition bowling scoring 134 off 63 balls. His knock comprised 11 sixes. Riding on the Indian batsman’s heroics, the Gemini Arabians finished at the top of the six-team table staying undefeated in the group stage. Sehwag also played a vital innings in the first semi-final where his 83 off 50 against the Strikers led his team to the tournament’s finale.

