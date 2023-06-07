4 Indian cricketers who got married in 2023

The 2023 season has been a hectic year for the Indian cricketers who have been playing non-stop cricket. The new year began with a home series against Sri Lanka, which was followed by six matches against New Zealand and four Tests and three ODIs against Australia.

Soon after the series against Australia, the Indian cricketers got busy with IPL 2023, and now they are in England, playing in the WTC final. Between all these matches, the Indian cricketers have got very few off days. Some of them had to take a break from cricket to get married as well.

Here's a list of the four Indian cricketers who got married this year.

#1 One of the top Indian cricketers - KL Rahul

Star Indian wicket-keeper KL Rahul got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Athiya Shetty in a private ceremony this year. Rahul and Athiya had been dating for a long time. They even traveled together during Team India's overseas tours.

Athiya is a Bollywood actress who has appeared in multiple movies and web series. Meanwhile, Rahul is currently injured and is aiming to regain full fitness before the World Cup 2023 to be held later this year.

#2 One of the top Indian cricketers - Shardul Thakur

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur is currently playing in the WTC final. Earlier this year, he took a break from the sport and got married to his girlfriend Mittali Parulkar in a grand ceremony in Maharashtra.

Star cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer also attended his wedding functions. Thakur even organized a pool party around that time.

#3 One of the in-form Indian cricketers - Axar Patel

Another all-rounder of India's squad for WTC final 2023 who got married earlier this year is Axar Patel. The Gujarat-based all-rounder married Meha Patel in Baroda back on January 26.

Axar and Meha were in a relationship for quite some time. They finally decided to tie the knot in January 2023. Axar has been in great form on the field after his wedding. He has produced multiple match-winning performances for Team India and the Delhi Capitals.

#4 Ruturaj Gaikwad

The BCCI named Ruturaj Gaikwad in the list of standby players for India in the ICC World Test Championship final 2023 against Australia. However, Gaikwad had to opt out of the tour because of his wedding. He got hitched to Utkarsha Pawar earlier this month.

Gaikwad had been dating Pawar for a long time. In case you didn't know, Gaikwad's wife is a cricketer as well. She plays for Maharashtra in domestic cricket. When Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 trophy in May, Utkarsha joined Ruturaj in the championship celebrations.

So far in 2023, four Indian cricketers have married their better halves. Three Pakistan cricketers, namely Shan Masood, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi, also got married this year.

