4 Pakistan origin players who have been a part of MI vs Super Kings rivalry

The MI vs Super Kings rivalry attracts a lot of attention from cricket fans. This rivalry became popular because of the close matches between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. The two franchises have also battled in four IPL finals against each other, which makes their rivalry even more special.

Now, the MI vs Super Kings has extended into foreign leagues as well. In SA20 earlier this year, fans got to witness MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings, where both teams beat each other once. Earlier this week, MI New York clashed against Texas Super Kings in USA's Major League Cricket, where TSK won by 17 runs.

As mentioned earlier, the MI vs Super Kings rivalry became popular because of IPL. Not a single Pakistan player has been a part of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings rivalry, but the following four Pakistan origin cricketers have played in MI vs Super Kings matches.

#1 Ehsan Adil played for MI vs Super Kings in MLC 2023

On July 18, 2023, MI New York battled against the Texas Super Kings for the first time in Major League Cricket history. Dallas hosted the match. Former Pakistan fast bowler Ehsan Adil, who has settled in the USA now, turned up for MI New York.

Adil opened the bowling for the team and ended up with figures of 0/21 in two overs. He could not keep a check on the run-flow, which is why captain Kieron Pollard gave him only two overs.

#2 Moeen Ali played for CSK against MI in IPL

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings (Image: Getty)

Pakistan origin English all-rounder Moeen Ali has represented Chennai Super Kings in three IPL seasons. He joined CSK in 2021 and has won two championships with them.

Ali has also been a part of the El Clasico in IPL. So far in his IPL career, Ali has played four matches for CSK against MI. He smashed a half-century in the first game at the Arun Jaitley but returned with two ducks in the next two games. Ali did not bat in his last appearance in the IPL El Clasico.

#3 Zia-ul-Haq played for Super Kings vs MI in MLC 2023

Texas Super Kings recently roped in Zia-ul-Haq in Major League Cricket 2023. The former Pakistan U-19s left-arm fast-medium bowler debuted for TSK against MINY on July 18.

Zia-ul-Haq impressed straightaway, bowling a spell of 1/15 for Texas on debut. He bowled three overs and maintained an economy rate of five runs per over. His first wicket in MLC was Steven Taylor, whom he trapped in front of the stumps.

#4 Hammad Azam played for MI vs Super Kings in MLC 2023

Former Pakistan middle-order batter Hammad Azam has moved to the USA now, where he plays for MI New York in Major League Cricket. Azam represented Pakistan in 11 ODIs and five T20I matches from 2011 to 2015.

The middle-order batter scored 13 runs off 12 balls while batting at number seven for MI New York. His contribution went in vain as MINY lost by 17 runs.