4 players who went unsold in IPL 2021 Auction but were most expensive picks in PSL 2022 Draft

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 Draft took place last night. The six PSL franchises, namely Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi participated in the draft.

Unlike IPL, PSL does not have a player auction and the draft system is still in place. Franchises make their picks in a pre-decided order, and the players are divided into various categories.

Platinum category players have the highest salary in PSL 2022. According to reports, players in the platinum category receive a salary between $130,000 and $170,000.

In this listicle, we will look at four such cricketers who failed to earn a single bid at the IPL Auction 2021 but were selected in the Platinum category by franchises at the PSL 2022 Draft.

#1 Colin Munro, Islamabad United

New Zealand all-rounder Colin Munro is a T20 specialist. Although he is no longer a regular member of the Blackcaps squad, he is a star attraction in various T20 leagues across the world.

Munro registered himself for the PSL 2022 Draft and earned a platinum category contract from Islamabad United. The 34-year-old has played 313 T20s in his career, scoring 7,792 runs at a strike rate of 141.90.

While Munro has excellent numbers, the IPL franchises have never shown much interest in his services. The Kiwi star went unsold at the previous IPL auction.

#2 Jason Roy, Quetta Gladiators

England's white-ball specialist Jason Roy was the most expensive pick by the Quetta Gladiators at the PSL 2022 Draft. The right-handed batter received a platinum category contract from the Gladiators.

Roy has played 262 T20 matches in his career, aggregating 6,842 runs at a strike rate of 142.77. The 31-year-old went unsold at IPL Auction 2021 but later joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh.

#3 Hazratullah Zazai, Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai will play for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2022

Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai was the platinum category signing made by Peshawar Zalmi at the PSL 2022 Draft. Zazai has never played in the IPL before. He registered for the auction last year but failed to earn a bid.

The 23-year-old from Paktia has played 70 T20s in his career, amassing 1,988 runs at a strike rate of 145.85. Zazai has scored two centuries and 10 fifties in his T20 career so far.

#4 Tim David, Multan Sultans

Tim David will turn up for defending champions Multan Sultans in PSL 2022

Defending champions of the Pakistan Super League, the Multan Sultans have roped in Tim David as their platinum category pick for PSL 2022. The Singapore-based player went unsold at IPL Auction 2021 but joined Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement.

David has played 65 T20s in his career, scoring 1,473 runs at a strike rate of 153.11. The 25-year-old will look to impress for the Sultans in his second PSL season and bolster his chances of earning a contract at the IPL Auction 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee