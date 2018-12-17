IPL 2019: 4 players whose career blossomed after leaving Chennai Super Kings

Parthiv opened the innings for CSK

Indian Premier League (IPL), is currently the most valued T20 cricket league in the world. When you talk about the success story of the IPL, one definitely has to talk about Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

It is undoubtedly one of the most successful franchises in the history of the league. It is one teams which makes winning a habit. Led by one of the most successful captains India has ever produced (MS Dhoni), the team has proven itself very effective every season.

For CSK, any new edition of IPL begins at the auction table. They have always taken the auction seriously to acquire good talent and turn them to match winners as the league progresses. When you think of CSK as a team, you think of great players who played a big role in helping them win the trophies.

But it also has been a team of players with a lack of opportunities. MS Dhoni always believed in giving players an extended run at the position best suited for them. As a result, there are players who never got their chance to play and win matches for CSK.

There are cricketers who played very few matches for CSK and later moved to other teams and flourished as a good player.

Here's a look at 4 cricketers whose careers blossomed after they left CSK:

#1. Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel is one of those longest playing cricketers who played for Team India. He was 17 years old when he first debuted for India. Even today, he is part of the National team. Though he isn't consistent in his national appearances, selectors still have faith in his abilities.

Patel is an experienced wicketkeeper-batsman in the domestic circuit. CSK brought Parthiv Patel for the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008. He featured regularly as an opening batsman for CSK.

In his 3-year association with the CSK franchise, Parthiv Patel played 26 matches and had an average of 21. But, later he was roped in by Deccan Chargers (DC) when Kochi Tuskers Kerala was terminated.

Even though Parthiv Patel played all the matches for DC, he could only average 17. His longest association was with the Mumbai Indians franchise, where he played 40 matches and averaged close to 24. With his consistent performances in the domestic circuit with Gujarat, he earned a call-up to the national team in 2016, after a gap of 8 years. Currently, Parthiv Patel plays for Bangalore based IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

