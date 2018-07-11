4 reasons why MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains of all time

Prasanna Waikar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

India Press Conference - ICC Champions Trophy

MS Dhoni has been a constant fixture in the Indian Cricket team for about a decade now. He has been tremendously successful as a captain in all formats of the game - be it ODIs, T20s or the Tests. He has, time and again proved his critics wrong by rising to the occasion when truly needed.

So here are four reasons why Mahendra Singh Dhoni can be called the greatest Indian captain of all time.

1. On field acumen

His game instincts are very strong

Dhoni is regarded as one of the greatest tacticians in the game, and rightfully so. He has simple, yet effective plans to win games. He has an uncanny ability to read the batsman's moves before the next ball that he plays (Shahid Afridi's dismissal is the stuff of legend).

Let's not forget the fact that he knows exactly where the fielders are while batting. He knows how to pick the gaps and keep the scoreboard ticking with ease. This exceptional ability to read the game accurately is what makes him a true legend of the sport.