India and Australia are busy figuring out their playing combination ahead of the first Test at Adelaide which begins on December 17.

The Adelaide encounter will mark the resumption of the legendary battle between the cricketing giants for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India registered a historic triumph Down Under in 2018-19. But the victory, though impressive, came against a weakened Australian outfit.

Australia will seek to set the record straight this time around The hosts have a significant edge considering their unbeaten record in Day-Night Tests at Adelaide, having won four from four.

Yet, Australia are fighting a battle of a different kind, with their injury list growing ahead of the Adelaide encounter. Here’s an update on Australia’s injury woes.

Injury worries pile on for Australia ahead of Adelaide Test

#1. David Warner

David Warner walking off the SCG in the second ODI

Injury type: David Warner limped off the field during the second ODI against India. He injured his adductor muscle and has been ruled out of Adelaide Test.

Current status: Warner is eyeing a Boxing Day Test return. He said:

Advertisement

“I feel I have made great progress in a short amount of time and it’s best for me to stay here in Sydney to continue working on getting back to full fitness.

“The injury feels a lot better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my team-mates that I'm 100 per cent ready for Test match conditions... Right now I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference.”

#2. Will Pucovski

Fingers crossed for Will Pucovksi, who's retired hurt after this nasty blow to the helmet.



Live scores from #AUSAvIND: https://t.co/MfBZAvzAkr pic.twitter.com/pzEBTfipF2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020

Injury type: Will Pucovski, the promising batsman set to make his Test debut at Adelaide, has been ruled out due to a concussion. Pucovski was struck on the helmet by a nasty bouncer from Kartik Tyagi during the first practice match against India A and reportedly suffered a concussion.

Current status: Pucovski too, won’t be a part of the Australian squad for the Adelaide Test. The Chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said:

Advertisement

“We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will (Pucovski) since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David (Warner) will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day Test."

#3. Cameron Green

How is this for sportsmanship? Green cops one in the face, Siraj goes straight to check on him. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 #AUSAvIND #AUSAvINDA pic.twitter.com/ivPYyFF4qa — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 11, 2020

Injury Type: Upcoming all-rounder Cameron Green was subbed out of the practice match between India A and Australia A on Friday after being struck on the right of his head by a ferocious straight drive by Jasprit Bumrah. He too, suffered from a concussion.

Current status: Cameron Green is being monitored by the medical staff after suffering a concussion. CA Team Doctor Pip Inge said on Saturday:

“Cameron has shown clinical improvement overnight and is symptomatically better than yesterday... He will remain with the Australia A squad where we will continue to monitor him.”

As of now, it seems Green will be racing against the clock to be fit in time for the Adelaide Test.

#4. Sean Abbott

Advertisement

Sean Abbott

Injury Type: Bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott added to Australia’s injury scare as he did not take the field after Tea on Day 2 of the tour game between Australia A and India on Saturday. He reported calf tightness. Abbott bowled seven overs for 24 runs without picking up a wicket.

Current status: We're waiting for an update. His availability for Adelaide Test is unclear as yet.

#5. Harry Conway

A harried Harry Conway. Pic: Fox Sports

Injury Type: Although Australia A fast bowler Harry Conway is not part of the main team’s Test squad, he too was substituted during the practice match between India and Australia A.

Conway was struck on the helmet by a delivery from Mohammed Siraj during the closing moments of Day 1. The ball ricocheted off his glove and hit him on the helmet. Conway did not look comfortable out in the middle after the hit, and was soon run out.

Advertisement

Current status: On Saturday, prior to the second day’s play, Conway reportedly had suffered a concussion while batting on Friday night. Mark Steketee named as his replacement for the rest of the game.

India defeated Australia during the previous Adelaide Test, in 2018-19. However, under lights at Adelaide, despite the injury woes, Australia would be a different proposition.