Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star MS Dhoni recently had an interview with JioHotstar amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The wicketkeeper-batter spoke at length on several topics.

The 43-year-old made many such statements that caught the attention of the fans on the internet. MS Dhoni was retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction under the 'uncapped player' category for ₹4 crore.

They played their first match of the 2025 season against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Sunday (March 23) and beat them by four wickets. While Dhoni did walk out to bat, he did not have to do much as the game was in their grasp by then. He remained unbeaten on 0(2).

On that note, let us take a look at some big statements that he made in his recent interview during the IPL 2025 season.

5 big statements by MS Dhoni in recent interview amid IPL 2025

#5 On adapting and trying to stay relevant

MS Dhoni stated that the way T20 was played in 2008 and at present has seen a drastic change. He pointed out that there is improvisation by batters and that they take more risks. The CSK legend said that he will also have to adapt and try to stay revelant to meet the current demands of the game.

"Batsmen are now willing to take risks. They believe that with proper cricketing shots, they can play big strokes, and at the same time, they are improvising with their shot selection...whether it's a reverse scoop against a fast bowler, a sweep, or a reverse sweep against a pacer. I am no different, I have to adapt as well. This is what is required of me for where I am batting. You have to try and stay relevant," he said.

He added that the wickets in India have improved and have become more batting friendly as well.

#4 Being useless on the field if he is not wicket-keeping

IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

MS Dhoni now comes out to bat very late down the order but majorly contributes on the field with his wicket-keeping. He said that he feels of no use if he does not don the gloves behind the stumps for his team.

"If I'm not wicketkeeping, I think I'm useless on the field. Because that's where I read the game in the best possible manner. I have to be really close to the game, for the angles, to see how the bowler is bowling, how the wicket is behaving. What is the change," he stated.

Dhoni added that being on the field behind the stumps helps him judge the game and then give feedback and advice to the captain, which, in turn, helps the team's cause in the end.

#3 On his retirement and future in the IPL

As the IPL approaches every year, there are speculations that it could be MS Dhoni's last season. It is nothing different this time around as well. However, the former CSK skipper stated that he is looking at one year at a time and will decide about the next season during the gap.

He jokingly mentioned that the franchise will ask him to play even if he is on a chair, telling him to play until he wants to.

“As I said, last few years, whether it’s one, two, five or ten years, I don’t know. My franchise will be like you play till you want to play. Even if I’m on the chair, they will be like don’t worry, you play. That’s how they have been. So, I want to enjoy cricket, as I said last few years. So, one year at a time, then eight months to decide whether or not you want to play next year," he said.

This is his 16th season with the Chennai Super Kings between 2008 and 2025.

#2 On Dhoni making the decisions in the back room

MS Dhoni left the captaincy of CSK after IPL 2023. Ruturaj Gaikwad took over as captain in 2024. However, there have been talks that Dhoni is the one who makes all the decisions.

The CSK legend has cleared the air saying that while he does give Ruturaj suggestions, he tries to stay away as much as possible and leaves it to him to make the final call.

"Before the start of the tournament, I also told him, 'If I give you advice, it doesn't mean you have to follow it. I will try to stay away as much as possible.' During the season, a lot of people speculated that I was making the decisions in the background. But the fact is, he was making 99 percent of the decisions. The most important calls -- bowling changes, field placements -- were all his. I was just helping him out. He did a brilliant job of handling the players," Dhoni said.

MS Dhoni also praised Ruturaj for his calm and composed nature, stating that he was made the captain because of these qualities.

#1 On his message to Virat Kohli in 2022

India v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Source: Getty

During 2022 when he was going through a tough phase, Virat Kohli had revealed that MS Dhoni had reached out to him, sending him messages of support. When asked about what messages he had sent Kohli, Dhoni refused to reveal the same.

"I will talk about the relationship, not the message. I like to keep it the way it is. What it does is, it lets other cricketers come to me and ask if they have anything in their mind. That trust is very important, especially for cricketers who you have not played with, who you might never play with," he said.

"Me and Virat, right from the start he was someone who wanted to contribute. He was someone who was never happy with 40 or 60. He wanted to score a hundred and remain not out in the end. That hunger was there right from the start.He quickly improved his batting, and that will to perform and score was what kept him going. He raised his fitness levels. He has always been like that," he opined on Kohli.

MS Dhoni also said that he has always given honest opinions to Kohli and that is how their relationship has grown and that they have an amazing companionship.

