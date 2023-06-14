5 cricketers who married their childhood sweethearts

Cricketers are no less than celebrities in the modern era. The top cricket stars have an enormous fanbase, and some of them have more social media followers than the teams which they play for.

Quite a few fans are always curious to know the details of cricketers' personal lives. While some cricketers prefer keeping it private, the majority of them share their life updates with their followers on social media.

Recently, Chennai Super Kings' fast bowler Tushar Deshpande announced his engagement with his childhood sweetheart Nabha Gaddamwar. They will tie the knot in the near future.

Fans should note that Deshpande will not be the first cricketer to get married to his childhood sweetheart. Here's a list of five other cricketers who did it before him.

#1 Suresh Raina

Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Priyanka Chaudhary in April 2015. Suresh and Priyanka were childhood friends.

In fact, Priyanka's father was Suresh's sports teacher in Ghaziabad. After Raina returned from a long tour of Australia in 2015, he got married to Priyanka in a private ceremony. His IPL and national teammates attended the wedding along with family members and close friends.

#2 MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni's love story is quite well-known. The Chennai Super Kings skipper revealed in an interview that the love story in his biopic is almost similar to what happened in his real life.

Dhoni is married to Sakshi Singh Rawat. They were good friends in childhood, and they tied the knot in the year 2010. Sakshi has been spotted attending many IPL matches of Chennai Super Kings. She has even worked in commercials with MS Dhoni.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

Current Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin got hitched to his childhood sweetheart Preethi Narayan in 2011. They met each other for the first time during their school days.

While they were good friends in school, they became closer after joining the same college. Their families knew each other well, and a few years later, they got married.

#4 Ajinkya Rahane

Current Indian Test batter Ajinkya Rahane is also married to his childhood sweetheart. Rahane and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar grew up in the same neighborhood.

They were each other's best friends for a long time, and then, they decided to tie the knot. Radhika's recent Instagram post praising her husband received a lot of attention from Indian cricket fans.

#5 Varun Aaron

IPL 2022 champion Varun Aaron and his better half Ragini Singh studied together at the Loyola School in Jamshedpur. They were good friends, who got closer as the years passed.

Varun and Ragini had a small court marriage in 2016. Close friends and family members were present for the occasion in a city court of Bistupur. They then organized a grand Christian wedding to celebrate their love.

Apart from the cricketers mentioned on this list, former Indian captains Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag also reportedly met their better halves in their childhood only.

