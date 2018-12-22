5 emerging players from IPL who failed in international cricket

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 147 // 22 Dec 2018, 11:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Axar Patel and Mohit Sharma have got plenty of chances to prove themselves but they have not managed to do that

The Indian Premier League, since its inception, has unearthed many young talents who have been excellent playing for the country. It provided a passageway for young and unknown players into the international side with many selectors watching the IPL performances. Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal made their entry into the national side due to the IPL.

But there have been many others who managed to impress in the IPL but have failed in international cricket.

These players might not be as well known and here are 7 emerging players from the IPL who have failed to mark on international cricket.

#5- Rishi Dhawan

Rishi Dhawan shot to prominence with his performance playing for the Kings XI Punjab in their most successful campaign in 2014 where they made it to the finals. He was thought to be India's longstanding search for a quality all-rounder but he failed to perform in international cricket. His IPL stats that season was a batting average of 43 where he scored 82 runs in 4 innings and picked up 13 wickets with a good economy rate of 7.71.

In contrast, in the 3 ODIs he played, he scored 12 runs in 3 matches and picked up just 1 wicket in the match where he conceded 74 runs in an erratic spell of bowling. His bowling average was 160 which is way below par. In T20Is, he has played just 1 game and picked up just 1 wicket while conceding 42 runs. Needless to say, Rishi Dhawan was a player who promised a lot but failed in international cricket.

#4- Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma recently made it back to the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL Auction when the defending champions paid INR 5 Crore to secure his services. Mohit came into limelight when he played for CSK in IPL 2013 where he picked up 20 wickets. His stats were impressive and under MS Dhoni's patronage, he got his first cap in 2013. He won the Purple Cap when he picked up 23 wickets in 2014 and became known for his slower deliveries and variations but in international cricket, apart from 2 or 3 games, Mohit was expensive and inconsistent.

In 26 ODIs, Mohit has picked up 31 wickets but his poor bowling average of 32.90 backs up his inconsistency and bad economy rate. He had a good 2015 World Cup but post that, Mohit saw himself slowly losing his place and he now finds himself completely out of fray.

In 8 T20Is, he has picked up just 6 wickets at another bad bowling average of 31.83. Clearly, Mohit Sharma wasn't as successful as Jasprit Bumrah in international cricket. He hasn't had a poor career but his inconsistency cost him dearly.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement