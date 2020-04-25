MS Dhoni has been synonymous with CSK's name in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni, is the only team to make it to the playoffs in every IPL season they have participated in. Winning the competition on three occasions (2010, 2011, and 2018), CSK has had some absolute superstars of the game playing for the franchise.

The Chennai-based team has more often than not delivered under pressure. A large part of the credit for CSK's performances in pressure moments and big games goes to their captain MS Dhoni. The former India captain, with his calm demeanour on and off the field, has ably led the IPL franchise over the years.

On that note, let us reminisce CSK's five most iconic moments in IPL history.

# 5: Albie Morkel smashes 28 runs in an over (IPL 2012)

Kohli simply had no answer to Albie Morkel's onslaught on the day.

In an IPL 2012 league game against RCB, chasing 206, CSK required 43 runs off the last two overs.

It was when Daniel Vettori, RCB's captain, decided to take a gamble. Virat Kohli was asked to bowl the 19th over to a power-hitter like Albie Morkel. It would soon be a decision Vettori was left to regret immensely.

Absolute mayhem followed as Morkel carted Kohli to all parts of the ground. Following 28 runs scored off the penultimate over, the equation came down to a gettable 15 runs off the last over. Dwayne Bravo duly completed the formalities by smashing Vinay Kumar for 17 in the final over as CSK celebrated an improbable victory.

That win would ultimately prove crucial in the context of the tournament as CSK, with a better net run rate, edged out RCB for a playoff spot.

# 4: Dhoni scores 16 runs in final over as CSK beats KXIP (IPL 2010)

MS Dhoni was at his devastating best on that eventful evening in Dharamsala.

In a do or die game against KXIP in IPL 2010, CSK's hopes of progressing to the semis hinged on a win.

CSK were in a spot of bother, requiring 16 runs to win off the last over. That is when 'Captain Cool MS Dhoni' stepped up, thumping Irfan Pathan for 16 runs in 4 balls to take CSK home, amid delirious scenes in the CSK dugout.

The belief garnered from that come from that come-from-behind win made rejuvenated the Chennai-based team. CSK looked a completely different outfit in the knockouts, dismantling Deccan Chargers in the playoffs and title favourites Mumbai Indians in the final, to lift their first-ever IPL crown.

# 3: Dhoni's brilliant tactics against a dangerous looking Kieron Pollard (IPL 2010)

Pollard's late assault had CSK worried for a while in the IPL 2010 final.

Having held a firm grip on proceedings for most of their IPL 2010 final against MI, CSK were taken aback by Kieron Pollard's late onslaught that left the game hanging in the balance.

CSK needed to see the back of Pollard as he was taking the game away from the Chennai-based team. The big-hitting West Indian smashed CSK's best bowler Doug Bollinger for 22 runs in an over.

Realising the powerful Pollard's propensity to hit straight down the ground, Dhoni opted for a straight mid-off in the last ball of the 19th over. It was in the hope that Pollard might miscue a shot straight to the fielder.

As if on cue, Pollard's mishit off the very next ball saw the fielder at mid-off taking the simplest of catches. With his departure, the whole of Chennai heaved a sigh of relief as CSK lifted their first IPL title, winning the game by 22 runs.

# 2: The grand comeback win against MI (IPL 2018)

Dwayne Bravo smashed MI's bowlers en route to a match-winning 68 off 30 balls.

Coming back to the IPL after a hiatus of two years, it was essential for CSK to start their campaign on a winning note.

However, in the opening game against Mumbai Indians, not everything for CSK was going according to plan. That was until Dwayne Bravo decided to play one of his best innings in the IPL.

Arriving at the crease, with CSK tottering at 75/5 in 12 overs, chasing 166, Bravo single-handedly kept his franchise in the game. In a belligerent knock of 68 off 30 balls, Bravo took apart the likes of Jasprit Bumrah.

Although the West Indian perished off the last ball of the penultimate over, an injured Kedar Jadhav came back after retiring hurt to guide CSK home in the final over. The heist was well and truly complete as it marked the beginning of a dream comeback season for CSK.

# 1 Third IPL title (IPL 2018)

CSK's IPL 2018 journey was a fairy tale their fans would never forget in a hurry.

Labelled 'Dad's army' after the 2018 auction, for purchasing relatively older players, IPL 2018 was an emotional homecoming of sorts for CSK.

Countless fans of the IPL's most consistent franchise had been waiting with bated breath to see CSK in action. Throughout IPL 2018, CSK enthralled audiences with some nail-biting finishes and jailbreaks that only a team under MSD could pull off.

Shane Watson's blitzkrieg (117 off 57 balls) in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad ensured CSK lifted their third IPL title in their comeback season. Proved all their critics and naysayers wrong, the Chennai-based team's comeback couldn't have had a better ending.