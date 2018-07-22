5 Indian cricketers who are not in the reckoning anymore

The Indian Cricket Team are having the best time among all cricketing nations as they have managed to put on some brilliant performances both overseas and at home in the last decade. The team has grown leaps and bounds with the team setting up new benchmark levels in fitness and cricketing skills.

The Indian Cricket team has undergone a complete facelift in its squad in the last couple of years. The selectors have moved on from past Indian heroes like Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan and have found suitable replacements in the form of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, etc.

With the team having a plethora of rich talent and an excellent reserve or bench strength, the Indian team is one of the clear favorites to win the World Cup.

During the transition of the Indian squad, not many of them could sustain their place in the XI and have found themselves nowhere near in making a comeback to the squad. Here in this slider, we take a look at those players whose value has gone down completely.

#5 Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav, the Indian bowling all-rounder was once deemed to be India's 'next Ravichandran Ashwin in the making'. Yadav possessed similar qualities as that of Ashwin's, be it his spin bowling skills, handy batting skills, and overall fielding skills.

In the 4 matches he played for India, he took 11 wickets and also scored 228 runs at an average of 45.60. He also played some crucial knocks which proved to be vital for the team's cause. Despite these scintillating performances, his father's demise and an injury blocked the way and he hasn't managed to recover fully from the lows of his life.

In this year's IPL, he wasn't given a single chance to play by Delhi Daredevils as he was overlooked in favor of Nepal's rookie leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

