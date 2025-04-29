5 Indian legends who won the IPL before Vaibhav Suryavanshi was born ft. MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the talk of the town after his excellent 101-run knock against the Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 28. Opening the batting for the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, Vaibhav raced to his maiden IPL century off just 35 balls.

The 14-year-old left-handed batter whacked seven fours and 11 sixes during his entertaining knock at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Notably, Vaibhav Suryavanshi also became the youngest player to score a hundred in a T20 match.

Suryavanshi was born on March 27, 2011. By that time, three seasons of IPL were already in the history books. Here's a look at five Indian legends who had already lifted the IPL trophy before the Rajasthan Royals opener was born.

#1 MS Dhoni won the IPL a year before Vaibhav Suryavanshi was born

Three days ago, Chennai Super Kings marked 15 years of their first IPL title. The Super Kings defeated the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2010 final played on April 25, 2010.

MS Dhoni captained the CSK squad which won the championship in 2010, almost an entire year before Suryavanshi was born.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Current Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma was the vice-captain of the Deccan Chargers team when they won the IPL trophy in 2009. This was the only edition of the league played on South African soil.

Deccan Chargers defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final to win the IPL championship. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was born almost two years after DC's triumph.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was a member of the Rajasthan Royals squad that won the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League played in 2008. Jadeja was signed by RR in the U-19 players' draft ahead of the first IPL season.

Jadeja is currently one of the best players in the world. He played a pivotal role in CSK's IPL 2023 triumph and India's 2025 Champions Trophy win.

#4 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina was a part of the Chennai Super Kings team that won the IPL championship in 2010. Raina is one of the four men to have captained the Super Kings team in IPL history.

Because of his excellent performances in IPL, Raina is popularly known as 'Mr. IPL'. The legendary Indian cricketer retired from the sport in 2022 and became a member of the commentary panel.

#5 Mohammad Kaif

Another member of the JioHotstar Hindi commentary panel to feature on the list is Mohammad Kaif. During his prime, Kaif was one of the best fielders in the cricket world. He also contributed well in the middle-order for Team India and Rajasthan Royals.

Kaif was a part of the RR squad that lifted the championship under Shane Warne's captaincy in 2008. The former RR batter was present in the studio and showered praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi as the 14-year-old batter became the youngest player to win a Player of the Match award in IPL history.

