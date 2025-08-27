5 Indian players who you may not know won the IPL before Virat Kohli did ft. Cheteshwar Pujara

Star batter Virat Kohli took 18 seasons to win his first-ever IPL title as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched the trophy in the 2025 season. They defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final.

Ad

Virat Kohli played a key role and was the leading run-scorer for RCB. He made 657 runs from 15 games at an average of 54.75 and a strike-rate of 144.71 with eight half-centuries.

Kohli had come close to winning the title on three occasions in the past. RCB played the final in 2009, 2011, and 2016 but failed to win the trophy. Overall, he has amassed 8661 runs from 267 matches at an average of 39.54 with eight tons and 63 fifties.

Ad

Trending

While it took him 18 years to win the IPL, there have been several players who were lucky enough to have touched the silverware much earlier. This also includes players who were a part of winning teams but did not make a significant contribution themselves.

That said, here are five Indian players who you may not know won the IPL before Virat Kohli did.

#5 RP Singh

Mumbai Indians vs Deccan Chargers - IPL 2012 - Source: Getty

Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh, or RP Singh, made his IPL debut in 2008 with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. The very next season in 2009, he went on to win the league as the Deccan Chargers beat RCB by six runs in the final.

Ad

Batting first, they put up 143/6 on the board and restricted the opposition to 137/9. RP Singh returned figures of 1/16 from four overs. Virat Kohli was also part of that final and made seven runs. The left-arm pacer played a key role throughout and ended as the highest-wicket taker with 23 scalps, winning the 'Purple Cap'.

#4 Wriddhiman Saha

Chennai Super Kings Practice Session - Source: Getty

Former wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2011. Saha also featured in the 2011 final against RCB. He did not get an opportunity to bat in the game. However, he laid his hands on the title as CSK won by 58 runs.

Ad

Saha batted in three innings that season and scored 68 runs with a top score of an unbeaten 46. Virat Kohli made 35 runs in the 2011 final. He had an impressive season and scored 557 runs from 16 games at an average of 46.41 with four fifties, but could not win the trophy.

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when they won the IPL in 2012. KKR beat CSK by five wickets in a thrilling final that went down to the wire. CSK posted a total of 190/3 after batting first. Kolkata got over the line in the last over with two deliveries to spare.

Ad

Unadkat was not a part of the playing 11 in the final. Moreover, he played just one game that season and returned figures of 0/32 from three overs. Nonetheless, he became an IPL winner. He played with Virat Kohli for a year in the league while he was with RCB in 2013.

#2 Unmukt Chand

CLT20 2012 Match 11 - Auckland Aces v Delhi Daredevils - Source: Getty

Former India batter and Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand, who now plays for the USA, also won the IPL before Virat Kohli did. Unmukt was a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) when they won the league in 2015.

Ad

MI beat CSK by 41 runs and won the title for the second time. However, the right-hander did not play the final. He played six matches that season and scored 102 runs at an average of 20.40 with a half-century. Unkmut last featured in the IPL in 2016, where he played one game for MI, after which he was released and never returned to the league.

#1 Cheteshwar Pujara

England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty

Veteran Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who recently retired from all forms of Indian cricket, is also among those who won the IPL before Virat Kohli did. Pujara was acquired by CSK in 2021 for ₹50 Lakh. They beat KKR in the final by 27 runs.

The right-hander did not play a game the entire season but became an IPL champion. He returned to the league after last having played in 2014. Pujara was released after 2021 and never played the IPL again. He had featured alongside Kohli while he was a part of RCB from 2011 to 2013.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More