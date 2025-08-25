“Everyone was passing the ball only to Virat” - Former India cricketer’s fascinating story ahead of Kohli’s Test retirement

Former India cricketer Sarandeep Singh recalled an interesting story from when Virat Kohli turned up to play a Ranji Trophy match for Delhi against Railways before his Test retirement. He returned to the domestic tournament in the 2024-25 season after a 12-year hiatus.

Talking on former cricketer Taruwar Kohli's YouTube channel, Sarandeep Singh revealed that while playing football before the game during training, all the Delhi players would just pass the ball to Virat. However, he said that the players were slightly hesitant to go near him, and Virat then comforted them. Sarandeep is the head coach of Delhi's senior cricket team.

"They were playing football during training and everyone was passing the ball only to Virat. I went and stopped the game in between. I told Yash Dhull is screaming since a long time give the ball to him also. They said no no Virat is standing there. No one was even going near him, thinking what if they stamped on his foot by mistake or something. He then spoke to everyone, sat with the players, and comforted them," he recalled. (1:10:24)

Virat did not have a great outing. Delhi batted only once, and he was dismissed for six runs off 15 balls. He had returned from a disappointing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where he managed only 195 runs from five Tests. It appeared as though he was looking to prepare himself for the England series by playing the Ranji Trophy.

However, he announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England tour. Sarandeep felt that Virat could have played for three more years. That said, he reflected on what could have propelled the former Indian captain's decision to call it quits in the longest format. Notably, Virat was close to the 10000 Test runs landmark as well.

"I thought from the outside that he could play three more years. But it also matters what you are thinking as an individual. But he may feel that things are different now. I am also married, have a family, kids, and responsibilities are more. Your mind starts functioning differently. You are not just a cricketer but also a family man. So you start thinking differently then. He is a guy who does not play for records. If he did, he would not have become Virat Kohli," Sarandeep said. (1:21:18)

Virat ended with 123 Tests and 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 hundreds and 31 half-centuries.

Former India selector reacts to Virat Kohli crying after winning IPL 2025 title

Sarandeep, also a former national selector for India, reckoned that winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) was a moment that star India batter Virat Kohli had wanted for a long time. Virat was in tears after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL 2025 title.

Sarandeep hailed Virat for the way he handled all the criticism and scored crucial runs for RCB. With 657 runs from 15 games at an average of 54.75 and a strike-rate of 144.71, he ended as their leading run-getter. He also slammed eight half-centuries.

"He doesn't cry often and is a very tough boy. But this was a moment that he badly needed. There was a lot of criticism. There were talks on his T20 batting and strike-rate. The beauty is how he handles it. Giving it back and giving it back by scoring runs. His bat speaks all the time. It looked only as if we would cry," he said. (1:25:59)

Notably, Virat has been a part of RCB since the inaugural edition in 2008. Sarandeep also highlighted how he has been with the same franchise for 18 years and has played with the same intensity each season. He even compared the Indian great to the likes of Michael Jordan and Cristiano Ronaldo in this regard.

