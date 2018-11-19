5 Indian players who might miss out on 2019 World Cup but could make it to 2020 World T20

The Indian team management has more or less finalized the 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup happening in England next year.

They have tried various permutations and combinations in the past one year and have zeroed down the probable fifteen. Here is the most likely squad (with the exception of a backup keeper and a backup fast bowler) that will make it to the World Cup.

Openers - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

Middle-Order - Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav

Wicket-Keeper - MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant/ Dinesh Karthik

All-rounders - Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Spinners - Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Fast Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami/ Umesh Yadav

Here is a list of five players who are likely to miss out on making it into the ODI World Cup squad but will most likely be part of India's World T20 squad. World T20 is happening in Australia in 2020.

#1 Prithvi Shaw - Opening Batsman

The rise and the rise of Prithvi Shaw

Dubbed as India's next Sachin Tendulkar, Prithvi Shaw has stormed into International cricket at just 19 years. He has played two Tests matches and scored a match-winning century and fifty for his team. He has also won the U-19 cricket World Cup for India by captaining the side.

There is a section of Indian cricket experts, who believe, Prithvi Shaw should not be delayed to be drafted into Indian ODI team as well. However, India has a settled opening pair in the ODI set-up. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are currently the best openers in world cricket. India also has KL Rahul as their backup opening option. It means Prithi Shaw cannot make it to the ODI World Cup barring injury to one of the three.

Shaw is just 19 years old and has started his T20 career with a bang for Delhi Daredevils. India might look to have a young T20 squad as they tried in 2007. Shaw will have a big role in the upcoming World T20 tournament if that is what they decide.

