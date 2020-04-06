5 instances when MS Dhoni lost his cool on the cricket field

From giving Deepak Chahar a scolding to shoving away Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur, Dhoni has lost his temper on occasions

Coincidentally, most of Captain cool's temper fluctuations have been in T-20 cricket.

MS Dhoni has lost his cool on a few occasions

One of India's most successful cricket captains, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's achievements across formats is second to none. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain has one of the best track records in the limited-overs formats, with a 53.61% win record in ODIs and 59.28% win record in the T20I format.

Dhoni, who led India to a maiden T20 World Cup triumph in 2007 has also led the Chennai Super Kings to three titles in the Indian Premier League. Known for his calm and composed leadership skills on the field, Dhoni is often referred to as 'Captain Cool' by cricket fans and pundits alike.

However, there have been a few instances when the former India captain has lost his cool on the field in reaction to incidents that have transpired in certain matches. In this article, we have a look at five such instances when MS Dhoni lost his cool on the cricket field.

#1 Dhoni storms out onto the field during IPL match against Rajasthan Royals

Dhoni stormed out to the middle

During Match 25 of IPL 2020, the Chennai Super Kings were facing off against the Rajasthan Royals. The Dhoni-led side were chasing 155 to win and had managed to take the game into the last three balls.

With 8 runs to get off 3 balls, Ben Stokes bowled a dipping full toss to Mitchell Santner and in reaction, straight umpire Ulhas Gandhe straight away called a no-ball. However, once the batsmen picked up a couple, Gandhe withdrew his call.

You can watch the whole incident here.

Jadeja, who was at the non-striker's end got into an argument with the umpires but Gandhe and square leg umpire Bruce Oxenford were not ready to change their stance. A visibly miffed Dhoni charged out to the middle from the benches and pointed at Gandhe, claiming that he had called a no-ball before Stokes tried to calm Dhoni down.

Eventually, the decision stood despite Dhoni's best efforts after which CSK clinched a thrilling win courtesy of a last ball six from Santner.

#2 Dhoni miffed at Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey was at the receiving end of Dhoni's anger during a T20I match at Centurion, when the Karnataka-based batsman seemed to have lost concentration during the final over of the innings.

Put into bat first, India got off to a poor start as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli were sent back early and in the 11th over, the visitors were staring down the barrel at 90/4. However, Dhoni and Pandey did well to put on an unbeaten 80-run stand before the final over.

In the last over, Pandey took a single off the first ball to get Dhoni on strike. However, just as the Indian captainn was getting ready to face the next ball, he found Pandey looking elsewhere and did not mince his words while asking the latter to focus on the game.

#3 Decision to call back Michael Hussey after being stumped

In an ODI match against Australia in 2012, Dhoni lost his temper when Australian batsman, Michael Hussey was called back after being given out stumped off Suresh Raina's bowling.

India had started off decently well with the scorecard reading 119/3 when the incident took place. Hussey failed to connect with the ball on attempting a cover drive and Dhoni was quick to whip off the bails.

After some deliberation from the TV umpire, Hussey was given out. But just as the southpaw was walking to the pavilion, he was called back by the on-field umpires. Dhoni was visibly irritated and tried to argue with umpire Billy Bowden, but the decision stood.

#4 Deepak Chahar's continuous no balls irritate Dhoni

Dhoni is seen talking to Chahar [PC: Twitter]

In an IPL 2019 match against the Kings XI Punjab, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar was at the receiving end of Dhoni's fury after the former bowled two continuous waist-high no balls that gave the opposition easy opportunities to score.

KXIP needed 39 runs to get off the last two overs and the onus was on Chahar to deliver a good 19th over. However, his first ball was a high full toss way outside the off stump which was sent away to the boundary and the next ball, another high full toss was lifted for a couple of runs.

The visitors had already scored 8 runs without a legal ball bowled, an a livid Dhoni walked up to the bowler and animatedly expressed his anger. However, Chahar made up for his poor show post a horrific start and gave away just five more runs apart from picking the important wicket of David Miller.

#5 Dhoni shoves away Mustafizur Rahman

In an ODI match against Bangladesh, Dhoni was seen lividly pushing away Mustafizur Rahman while attempting to take a run during the match. Mustafizur had earlier been warned by opener Rohit Sharma for coming in the right-hander's way of attempting a run.

In the 25th over of the said match, Dhoni nudged the ball towards mid-on and set off for a run and saw the debutant pacer in his way. The Indian captain pushed Mustafizur away and completed his run, and even seemed to apologise for the incident.

However, post the game, Dhoni was fined 75% of his match fee while Mustafizur was docked 50% of his match fees.