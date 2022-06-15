5 instances MS Dhoni proved he was the best wicketkeeper in the business

For all his exploits and abilities with the bat, former Indian captain MS Dhoni is perhaps the best wicket-keeper of the current era. He did not follow the stipulated template and set rules, but went about his business following the process he believed in. He was never the conventional wicket-keeper, but he was mighty effective.

He could read the game better than anyone else and is India's most decorated captain. MS Dhoni led India to ICC titles - from the 2007 World T20, to the 2011 Cricket World Cup and he then capped it off by clinching the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Here we take a look at 5 instances that showed why MS Dhoni is the best wicket-keeper in the business:

5.) Out-sprinting Mustafizur Rahman

MS Dhoni - calm among the chaos

It was a key match for India in the 2016 World T20 when they took on Bangladesh in Bangalore. The pressure was on the hosts as Bangladesh needed two runs off the final three balls. Hardik Pandya had the ball in his hand and Mushfiqur Rahim was going strong.

Hardik, however, changed the complexion of the match as he dismissed both Rahim and Mahmudullah in consecutive balls.

The pressure was now on Bangladesh as Shuvagata Hom entered the fray and they needed two runs off the last delivery to win the game. Pandya bowled a short and wide delivery, Dhoni had his gloves off, he collected the ball and sprinted to break the stumps and found Mustafizur Rahman short. India won the match by one run and Dhoni proved he was still the boss.

4.) A one-legged save

Dhoni did the unthinkable against Punjab

MS Dhoni was behind the stumps as Rising Pune Supergiant took on Kings XI Punjab. Manan Vohra was on strike and he made some room and tried to late cut a short ball outside off. Dhoni anticipated the stroke and stuck out his right leg to stop the ball. It was an amazing move, one that he kept repeating even in international cricket.

This move has gathered a lot of traction with current wicket-keepers and it was Dhoni who started this trend.

3.) The no-look hit at the stumps

Dhoni - sharp, alert, accurate

India were taking on New Zealand in 2016 when MS Dhoni pulled off a marvellous bit of glovework. It was the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand when Dhoni collected a throw from Dhawal Kulkarni, who was standing at fine leg and flicked it on to the stumps without even looking at his target.

Such was his quick pace and alertness that Ross Taylor was found short of his crease and he had to trudge back.

2.) Run out of Mitchell Marsh

Dhoni trumps Mitchell Marsh

The sharp cricketing brain of MS Dhoni came to the fore once again, this time against Australia. This took place when India took on Australia back in 2016. Glenn Maxwell drove Barinder Sran past cover and shared across to complete three runs.

Umesh Yadav gave chase and hurled the ball back in towards MS Dhoni, who was extremely nonchalant as he walked towards the stumps. Mitchell Marsh was not aware to the situation as Dhoni collected the ball and whipped off the bails in a flash to dismiss the right-hander.

1.) Stumping Ian Bell

Dhoni turned the final on its head

India were taking on England in the 2013 Champions Trophy final and their backs were against the wall as England looked very comfortable in the chase. However, the complexion changes when MS Dhoni introduced spin. R Ashwin got rid of Jonathan Trott, courtesy a leg-side stumping and then Ravindra Jadeja outfoxed Ian Bell.

Jadeja bowled an arm delivery as Ian Bell missed it and Dhoni took off the bails just as Bell tried to plant his foot back in. It was a matter of frames and the third umpire ruled it in favour of India.

