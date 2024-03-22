5 interesting facts about Tanush Kotian, RR's newest signing for IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) roped in Tanush Kotian as a replacement for Adam Zampa ahead of their IPL 2024 season opener against the Lucknow Super Giants. Zampa was retained by RR in their squad for the new season, but he opted out of the tournament yesterday owing to personal reasons.

While most of the fans expected the Rajasthan Royals to sign an overseas player as a replacement for Adam Zampa, the RR team management added uncapped Indian player Tanush Kotian to their squad.

Not many members of the cricket universe would know about Tanush Kotian's talent. Here's a look at five interesting facts about the new RR player.

#1 Tanush Kotian is a bowling all-rounder

Adam Zampa provided Rajasthan Royals with an extra leg-spin option. RR already have IPL's most successful leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal in their team. They also have a quality off-spin option in Ravichandran Ashwin.

It looks like Tanush will be a backup option for Ashwin in the squad. Tanush is a bowling all-rounder, who bowls right-arm off-spin, just like Ashwin.

#2 Tanush Kotian won Ranji Trophy 2023/24 with Mumbai

Kotian will turn up for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, but he was born in Mumbai. The 25-year-old all-rounder won the recently concluded Ranji Trophy tournament with the Mumbai squad.

In the final match against Vidarbha, Kotian scalped seven wickets. After the competition ended, Kotian celebrated the championship win with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.

#3 Tanush Kotian scored a century while batting at number 10 in Ranji Trophy

In the quarterfinal match of Ranji Trophy 2023/24 against Baroda, Mumbai's number 10 and 11 batters Kotian and Tushar Deshpande made history by scoring a century each in the second innings.

When Deshpande joined Kotian in the middle, the Mumbai team's score was 337/9. The duo added 232 runs for the 10th wicket before Deshpande lost his wicket for 123 runs. Kotian remained not out on 120 off 129 balls, hitting 10 fours and four sixes.

#4 Tanush Kotian's T20 record

Kotian has played 23 matches in his T20 career so far, where he has picked up 24 wickets and scored 62 runs. He made his T20 debut for Mumbai in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Karnataka on November 4.

The off-spinner's economy rate in T20 cricket is just 6.07. His best bowling figures are 4/16, while his strike rate is 19.7.

#5 Kotian represented India at the U-19 level back in 2017

Kotian is yet to receive a place in the senior Indian squad, but he has the experience of playing U-19 cricket at the international level. He was a part of the India U-19 squad in 2017. Unfortunately for him, he missed out on a ticket to the U-19 World Cup 2018.

He belongs to the same batch as Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Aryan Juyal, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Anukul Roy. It will be interesting to see if Kotian can achieve success in IPL like the rest of his U-19 batch teammates.