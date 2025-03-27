5 LSG players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in SRH ft. Nicholas Pooran

Expect a run-fest when the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 7 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The high-octane encounter will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, tonight (March 27).

SRH have built a habit and a reputation for hammering down oppositions with impactful batting performances. In their IPL 2025 opener, the Orange Army notched up the second-highest IPL team total against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they made 286/6.

Lucknow, who are already without some of their star pacers, will have to pull their socks up. Gladly, there are a number of LSG players who have been part of the SRH camp previously. As the two teams take on each other, we look at five current LSG players who have previously played for Hyderabad.

#5 Aiden Markram (2022-2024)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Practice Session In Jaipur - Source: Getty

Aiden Markram took a pay cut when he joined LSG this year for Rs 2 crore. Previously, he was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the three-year cycle (2022-2024) for Rs 2.60 crore each year.

Noticeably, Markram even led the Orange Army in the 2023 season. Under his leadership, SRH won just four of the 13 matches. Last year, when the franchise splashed money on Pat Cummins, the Australian took over the captaincy, and Markram played only as a batter.

Despite racking up decent numbers in 2022, Markram didn't have immense success with SRH. For the Hyderabad franchise, he scored 849 runs at a strike rate of 131.02 across 36 innings.

#4 Akash Singh

22-year-old Akash Singh is the left-arm pacer in the Lucknow squad for IPL 2025. While he isn't a well-established name, the Rajasthan-born talent has had seven appearances in the IPL.

Fascinatingly, Akash has been part of four IPL franchises, including Hyderabad as well. In the IPL 2024 auction, SRH bought him for Rs 20 lakh. However, he didn't get an opportunity to play in SRH's successful season.

All in all, Akash has previously played for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has a total of five wickets.

#3 Mitchell Marsh (2020)

We often recognise Mitchell Marsh's brilliance through his international exploits. This is because he still hasn't cracked the IPL code yet. Having said that, Marsh has featured for six different IPL franchises.

The most forgettable stint, however, came with SRH. The hard-hitting allrounder played just a solitary game for Hyderabad in 2020 but unfortunately twisted his ankle while bowling in that match. As a result, he was ruled out of the tournament and SRH signed Jason Holder as his replacement.

Fast forward now, Marsh had a superb debut with LSG at IPL 2025. He hammered 72 runs at a SR of 200.00 against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

#2 Nicholas Pooran (2022)

Nicholas Pooran during Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 2024 IPL - Source: Getty Images

Nicholas Pooran recorded four ducks in the IPL 2021 for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) before the franchise released him. Emphatically, Hyderabad signed the Caribbean southpaw for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore at IPL 2022.

Pooran did quite well in his only season with SRH, mustering 306 runs at an average of 38.25 and at an SR of close to 145. However, due to the mega auction dynamics, SRH had to release Pooran, who then joined his current franchise, LSG.

Now, Pooran is perhaps one of the best overseas players in the IPL and his stocks have been raised after Lucknow retained him for Rs 21 crore ahead of IPL 2025!

#1 Abdul Samad (2020-2024)

Abdul Samad during SRH training - Image Credit: Getty

Abdul Samad was not even 19 years old when the Sunrisers Hyderabad handed him his IPL debut in 2020. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Samad did make a name for himself in the IPL as SRH gave him a long rope.

In fact, Samad spent five years with the Orange Army, making 50 appearances for the franchise. His debut season, however, was the most impactful one as the dasher claimed 111 runs at an immaculate strike rate of 170.77. That was some insane hitting for a lower-order rookie!

However, SRH released the talented finisher before the IPL 2025 mega auction, before LSG snapped him up for Rs 4.20 crore. He didn't get a chance to feature for LSG against DC as the Rishabh Pant-led side went ahead with Ayush Badoni and more bowling depth.

